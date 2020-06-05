How wild swimming saved my life

(CNN) – Preparing to jump out of the second-story window and into the river, I felt the sharp sensation that my anxiety was about to disappear.

It was a mild July day in perhaps the quintessential English spot, a mill house on the Avon River.

There was the noise of the cricket on the radio. Plates of sandwiches were scattered on the picnic blankets on the bench, where a crowd encouraged me to follow the two friends who had already made the leap.

I started counting from three and I jumped on two.

I closed my eyes and felt my legs spin before I felt the water hit when I hit the surface. I came out panting, my hair slippery over my face, and I let out a great joy. By this time, I had forgotten everything that worried me.

I settled into a constant stroke and swam upstream.

Joe Minihane says that wild swimming allows him to face his anxieties. Courtesy of Ben Cox.

I had come to Avon as part of a mission to find an end to the acute anxiety that had plagued me since I was a teenager.

He was returning to the wild swimming journey of the late English naturalist, filmmaker, and eccentric Roger Deakin, who had written about his journey in his classic nature book "Waterlog". Deakin loved breaking the rules, doing things his way. Above all, he loved swimming in rivers, lakes, ponds and the sea.

I had fallen in love with his book at the same time I had fallen in love with wild swimming.

I had started swimming aimlessly in the London Hampstead Mixed Pond at the behest of my then-girlfriend, now-wife, who suggested we visit the famous bathing spot on a brutally hot summer afternoon.

Addictive power

Minihane spent nearly three years following in the footsteps of wild swimmer and author Roger Deakin. Courtesy of Ben Cox.

I immediately loved the bucolic setting of the pond, with its ramshackle change area and murky green water that rarely exceeded 20 C.

I loved the feeling of doing something that seemed "out there," but even more I couldn't get enough of the feeling of satisfaction and calm that I felt while I was in the pond and in the hours after I left.

Cold water had an addictive power and continued to draw me.

What I didn't understand at the time was that I was suffering from anxiety. I thought it was normal to be worried all the time about the end of the world, about the unknowable future, about whether I lived up to what my friends supposedly thought about me, about whether I was living life "well."

I was working unhappily as a freelance tech journalist and considered myself a complete failure. And since I spent most of my time working alone at home, it was easy to fall into useless thought patterns and develop a narrative around me that was deeply unhealthy.

Now I know that my anxiety had led to depression.

However, while swimming wildly in the pond, I found peace. So I started devouring books on the subject. In search of something to do beyond my job, I decided to go back to Roger Deakin's book. It would be a way to satisfy my desire to travel with the need to deal with my anxiety.

Water provided a lot.

It gave me an identity beyond my work, which I had come to hate. I started documenting my swims, writing about each dip and taking photos. I made new friends who also loved wild swimming, which made me feel less isolated. It also gave me a connection to nature that I had had a hard time living in one of the busiest cities in the world.

Fight or fly

Minihane says that wild swimming also gave him a connection to nature. Courtesy of Ben Cox.

Unlike walking or cycling, swimming in wild waters puts you on the scene. You have, as Deakin said, a frog sight. In the water I was able to swim alongside the Great Crested Grebes, watch the carp come to the surface for a breath of air, and watch the Kingfishers launch themselves from the low branches.

The more I swam, the more comfortable I felt.

Since then I have learned that the calm provided by the water is related to the activation of my fight or flight system.

Recent studies in the UK have shown that the impact of water and the ability to stay, breathe and swim for a few minutes cancel any stress and have an anti-inflammatory effect. Our nervous systems realize that if we can overcome this, we can handle other daily anxieties.

That certainly rang true for me. When I came out of a bathroom I would feel fresh and calm, things that I had been thinking about without stopping putting in perspective or relieved to the point of being able to face them.

I traversed the UK, swimming with a snorkel over the kelp forests that sway in the icy bays of the Isles of Scilly, jumping out the window of the mill house on the Avon River, descending potholes and swimming underground in the Yorkshire Dales and stepping back in time in England's last fluvial swimming club in the village of Farleigh Hungerford.

When I wasn't swimming, the anxieties returned. Courtesy of Ben Cox.

However, when I wasn't swimming, my anxiety kept burning.

Things came to a head when I had a bicycle accident and broke my wrist. Stranded on dry land, I began to spin. He didn't know why he was worried, simply because he was extremely anxious and on alert all the time. After much soul searching, I finally sought the professional help of a therapist.

When the cast came off my wrist and I was able to swim again, I had a new appreciation for the water, as well as new coping techniques to deal with my anxiety when I couldn't swim. Breathing exercises. Meditation. Yoga. Being open with friends and family about how I felt.

Ready to dive into

I kept swimming in the wake of Roger Deakin, in calm rivers in the flat swamps of Cambridgeshire, where kestrels hovered and plunged over me, in Jura, in the Inner Hebrides, where George Orwell wrote "1984", and in the waves of the North . Sea in the shadow of the medieval castle of Bamburgh.

I felt lighter and more comfortable with myself than ever. And I had to swim wildly to thank.

As the years passed, I wrote a book, called "Floating", about my experience and left London to be closer to the sea in Brighton.

Today, my house is in front of the English Channel, where I swim throughout the year, rain or shine, in summer or winter.

The people I met on the trip and who I swam with shared their stories of how water also improved their mental well-being. I even ended up meeting a filmmaker who made a short film based on the book.

It is no exaggeration to say that wild swimming in the UK saved me from myself and made me the person I am today.

Now I make sure I always have a towel and shorts with me, ready to dive in when the mood takes me.