How will COVID change the workplace?





TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) – White-collar employees who return to the office after months of sheltering in their homes are likely to find a drastically changed workplace from COVID-19, experts say. .

So far, the offices have been designed primarily based on business needs, with some nods to fire safety, said Nellie Brown, director of occupational health and safety programs at the University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. from Cornell.

In the future, companies will also have to design employee workspaces and schedules with a view to reducing disease transmission.

"We have not tended to look at our spaces that way before," Brown said. "That is a very different point of view than what we have historically used."

For starters, the office is likely to be more sparsely populated than before the pandemic.

"If people come into the office, it will only be for a day or two a week, at least until we have a vaccine," said Robert Siegel, professor of administration at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

For example, parents of young children will need flexible hours to accommodate their children's school hours if their children only go to school for half a day or every other day, Siegel said.

Those who enter the office on established days will likely have staggered shifts, to prevent groups of people from trying to enter the office at once, Brown said.

"You don't want people to congregate in the elevator," said Brown. "You don't want everyone to come at once."

The office itself could be transformed in several different ways, depending on the type of business. But experts agree that the open office plan will likely be one of the victims of COVID-19.

"If we try to keep the density quite high, we will have to put up a lot of barriers," Brown said. "You will have to seriously look at the private offices and the walls of the tallest cubicles, and not just have open plans with desks everywhere."

You will also be less likely to have your own private workspace, Siegel said.

