How would these Yankees and Mets do in the short season?

Gerrit Cole became one of the most wanted free-agent starting pitchers in history last season after a dominant year with Houston.

But although his first half of 2019 was excellent, it was what Cole did in the second half of the year that consolidated the right as the main objective of the game in the market.

After going 9-5 with a 3.09 ERA and a 1,020 WHIP in 19 starts before the All-Star Game, Cole went out in the second half, ending in an 11-0 run with a 1.70 ERA and a 0.723 WHIP in his last 14 outings in the regular season.

The 2020 season won't look as expected, even if played, and players won't have the normal six months of a regular season to prove themselves. Instead, it will be a 60-game, nine-week sprint in which a slow start will not be easily ignored.

The Yankees and Mets enter this abbreviated season, shortened first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by a labor dispute, with high expectations and have players who seem fit for a fast start and others who generally build momentum over the course of a full season – A luxury that they will not have this year.

Although the difference in Cole's stats last year was stark, it's no surprise that the new Yankees ace is excellent for most of the year, but now he'll be tasked with bearing the weight of a great contract and a new environment with the one to deal with.

On the other side of town, Robinson Cano is often consistent from start to finish, but that was not the case in his difficult first season with the Mets, when he only had a .646 OPS in the first half before recovering with a OPS of .880 in the second half.

Those ugly first months can be attributed to a new environment, but Cano and the Mets won't be able to afford a similar shaky start in 2020 from second base.

Even Jacob deGrom, winner of the consecutive National League Cy Young Awards, took about a month to find his form a year ago before becoming nearly impossible to reach during the latter part of the season. In his first Cy Young season, deGrom had no such problems, but the right-hander ended last April with a 4.85 ERA after three below-average starts.

Marcus Stroman, solid during 2019 when he was traded from Toronto to the Mets, has a 4.14 ERA during his career in the first half, a number that drops to 3.33 in the second half.

Steven Matz had a rough start last year, as did the Jeurys Familia in the bullpen. Matz was significantly better later in the year and Familia also showed signs of improvement in the second half.

At The Bronx, Aaron Judge is traditionally stronger at first, often due to injuries later in the year. How you recover from the fractured rib you were dealing with in spring training will affect your production.

In the Yankees' rotation, J.A. Happ has a 4.35 ERA before the All-Star break. It drops to 3.60 in the second half, and it's a trend it has shown in each of the previous two seasons. Happ has plenty of reasons to try to change that narrative, as he could be a free agent this offseason.

With all the other factors that will impact this wild year, it is impossible to predict if past trends will continue. The players were about two weeks away from opening day when spring training closed, and now they will have about three weeks to prepare again, and that's only if everything goes well.