How Zuckerberg could splinter the country (opinion)

Facebook said the ads violated its hate policies. (The Trump campaign claimed that the image represented "a symbol widely used by Antifa").

It was a step, but only a small step, and only the beginning of what Facebook must do to confront the rhetoric that has become dangerous for both the country and the platform.

After a staff strike on Facebook earlier this month over the company's inaction in a series of controversial Trump posts, and a very public letter from former employees stirring up its policies, the social media company has been under a tremendous pressure to take a position.

That pressure has further increased as Joe Biden's presidential campaign works to rally Democrats to sign a petition (disclosure: I did) urging the company not to allow the president and others to publish incendiary content.

Facebook should respond by working with other social networks to create a nonpartisan organization to set standards to monitor content on all major platforms. If it doesn't act soon, Facebook could lose many liberal users, a possibility that would be bad for the company, but even worse for the country.

Last week, the Biden campaign launched #MoveFastFixIt, a play on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's motto of "Move fast and break things," asking the platform to quickly remove erroneous information that goes viral, make sure everyone the ads spread objective information, especially in the two weeks before the presidential election, and prohibit threats and lies about how to vote.

In recent weeks, Facebook has come under fire for allowing a presidential post condemning mail ballots, while Twitter flagged the same potentially misleading content and for allowing a Trump post that threatened to send the National Guard against protesting Americans. for police violence, content that was also marked by Twitter.

But when it comes to Trump's disturbing personal posts, thus far, Zuckerberg has stuck to denouncing the president. "We are deeply shocked and disgusted by President Trump's divisive and incendiary rhetoric at a time when our nation desperately needs unity," Zuckerberg said in a statement with his wife, Priscilla Chan. Basically it's the equivalent of using Robin Williams' old line "Stop, or I'll say stop again."

Now that Democrats are accelerating public pressure, he will clearly have to do more. So what are you going to do, Zuckerberg?

What is at stake is even higher than he believes, for both Facebook and the United States. Clearly, by allowing the President to use his platform to spread lies and threats, Zuckerberg is helping Trump's reelection prospects, even if he claims that he is simply promoting freedom of expression. By allowing misleading or false content on the site, Zuckerberg makes it difficult for Americans to identify the precise information they need to make informed decisions as voters and citizens. And by allowing violent posts, how can Zuckerberg claim that he does not promote violence? As I've warned before, studies show that people who see violence in the media are much more likely to act violently.

As if that wasn't enough, there is another major danger here. If Zuckerberg doesn't act soon, Americans can permanently split on partisan social media. As millions of young people have left Facebook in recent years, the conventional wisdom has been that they were escaping from a heavy platform used by their parents. But now it seems that the exodus may have been caused by politics; The most shared posts every day on Facebook tend to be conservative, while the main content on Twitter is often liberal.

Now, if Democrats run away from Facebook in reaction to Biden's campaign, in addition to anger over Zuckerberg's inaction, there is a very real risk that Americans with different political views will separate on different social media. This is one of the worst things that can happen to our country. If people with different beliefs do not relate to each other, there is very little chance of reaching a middle ground to solve our problems. And losing followers would not be very profitable for Facebook as a company either.

So far, Facebook has responded to Biden stating that creating standards is not their job. "As they have done with broadcast networks, where the US government prohibits rejecting campaign ads by politicians, elected representatives of the people must set the rules and we will follow them," the company said in a statement. release.

Here is a better approach. Major social networks, including Twitter and Facebook, should create an independent body, made up of lawyers, professors and other experts in civic-minded technology, to agree on the industry standards everyone follows when monitoring content. In addition to helping prevent further political fracture on social media, this would be a good move for companies because it would take the pressure off individually to find the right answers to these difficult questions.

Zuckerberg needs to do more now. You cannot afford to lose more friends.