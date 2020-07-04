Howie Rose talks about the MLB 2020 season, epic calls from the Rangers and Mets

Howie Rose, a longtime radio sports presenter, who is the current Mets player for WCBS 880-AM, calls for some questions and answers with Post columnist Steve Serby.

Q: What do you think about the 60 game MLB season?

A: It will be with the greatest concern with which I have approached an opening day, to be sure. When we get there, when I'm sitting in the cabin, even if no one is in the stands, but I can look at a beautiful green baseball field and see players and see the Mets and know what counts: my adrenaline is going to go through the roof, it will be through the roof. I am going to take the leap of faith that the measures they take and the protocols in place will allow us to reach the goal of this season without too many speed bumps. But there certainly are some, and I hope they do not have tragic consequences.

Q: Describe this Mets team.

A: With a DH in the National League, they have a really deep lineup. The bullpen has a lot of questions, and if you answer some of them in the affirmative, you have a good back end. If they can figure things out without Noah Syndergaard, then I like their chances of going a long way.

Q: What do you think of Pete Alonso?

A: I am amazed at how someone so young and inexperienced at the major league level can be so in tune with the sensitivity of being a top athlete in New York. … Social media is what it is now and provides the opportunity for players to reach out and be part of the community in ways they never could before, and Pete has mastered it. He is the face of the franchise, along with Jacob deGrom. But I think what Pete Alonso has done is unprecedented, perhaps in New York history for a young player.

Q: Yoenis Céspedes?

A: If all you have to do is swing the bat, let's be honest, you are motivated to get a contract for next year. Can you turn it on by going from first to third without breaking again? That remains to be seen.

Q: Can Jeff McNeil win a batting title?

A: He absolutely can.

Q: How often do you remind yourself of your "Matteau, Matteau, Matteau!" In Game 7 of the final win of the 1994 Rangers conference over the Devils?

A: I would say that when people recognize me, 25-35 percent of the time it will appear.

Q: How do you feel about it?

A: incredibly flattered. Always, I think, in a private moment, I would admit that you would like to leave a mark on any effort you make professionally, and if that is mine, I am very proud of it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ziarOEosIc (/ embed)

Q: What was your reaction when Sal Messina wondered in the air if it might have been Esa Tikkanen's target?

A: I was literally afraid that he was Tikkanen's target. So I was relieved when they called him Matteau's. But when I heard the call on the post-game show, I had never heard myself out of control. And when I came out of the garden that night, I was a little disappointed. I said, "Man, this is a one-time moment in life, and I think it sounded like a hyena." I feel much better now than I did that night.

Q: Describe the night you were on ice when Mark Messier lifted the 1994 Stanley Cup.

A: I was fighting tears. That night was the culmination of 28 years of being a Rangers fan and then becoming an announcer and hoping they win the Cup, and that I can be a Rangers announcer someday. … I called what turned out to be the Stanley Cup winning goal. You know the sign "Now I can die in peace". Well I get it.

Q: What were your emotions when the '69 Mets won the World Series?

A: As a person who considers himself reasonably articulate, practically indescribable. Was a present. It was beyond anything I imagine would happen so soon. It was the best trip I have ever been on.

Q: What were your emotions when the 1986 Mets won it all?

A: '86 was a relief. & # 39; 69 was pure unadulterated joy. There is no better age to be when your team wins everything than 15. You could put the school on a shelf for a couple of weeks and hopefully return to normal. … Your search for the opposite sex, if you are so inclined, is not necessarily as fervent or as developed as it would be when you are a little older.

Q: What was it like to see Mookie Wilson go through Bill Buckner's legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series?

A: I was in the assistant press area on the right field line. I was on CBS Radio. They would return the tape to the newsroom, and I'd just be on the phone to tell them what was going on until the game was over, and then I'd go 3-2-1, do a 30-second voice and go down the stairs and do all the interviews. … I wish they had saved that thing because I don't know, I could scream "Holy, I can't believe what happened".

Q: Describe Mike Piazza's home run after 9/11.

A: A few moments after the home run, I think I was able to put into perspective in a somewhat foreboding way that this would endure in the history of the Mets or New York baseball for a long time. And I'm a little proud of that, because you don't always recognize those things in the moment.

Q: What did you think of Roger Clemens throwing the clipped bat at Piazza in Game 2 of the 2000 World Series?

A: Completely strange. Did you think it was the ball? I had better excuses for teachers when I didn't do my homework.

Q: Describe Fred and Jeff Wilpon.

A: When I met Fred Wilpon in 1980, I told him that my goal was to one day stream for the New York Mets. He and his family allowed that dream to come true and I am forever indebted.

Q: What do you think of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez as potential Mets owners?

A: intriguing. I have a feeling that if that happens, things will rarely be boring in Metsville. If they buy the outfit, do I have to adjust the responses of my favorite actress and artist?

Q: Tom Seaver

A: As a player, he taught me how to behave on the field, regardless of the situation. As my broadcast partner, he once called an obstacle before the referee did. Quite astute I had the privilege of spending a few hours in his vineyard a few years ago and it was unforgettable. I think about him constantly and my thoughts go to Tom (who has dementia), Nancy and his family.

Q: Does Gil Hodges belong to the Hall of Fame?

A: More than anything, it represents all the good things about the baseball game. A true role model. His omission from the Hall of Fame is a significant oversight, which must be corrected.

Q: Describe young Dwight Gooden.

A: I thought we had discovered the greatest launch jewel ever found.

Q: Young Darryl Strawberry.

A: prodigious. Everything he did was great. He was Reggie (Jackson) after Reggie. He wasn't as boastful as Reggie, but he was the same type of lightning rod.

Q: The rise and fall of Matt Harvey.

A: Mercurial and sad.

Q: How stressful was it to call Johan Santana's ninth inning of 2012's no-hitter, the first in Mets history?

A: extremely. My broadcaster for the night was Jim Duquette, working on his first on-air game! He never said a word in the ninth inning. As tense as he was, Johan quickly recorded the first two outs, which helped. David Freese's last hitter felt like it took about an hour and a half.

Q: Describe the Mets winning the 2015 pennant.

A: The most emotional call I have ever made. When those words, "The Mets win the pennant!" It came out of my mouth, I found myself in a cruel battle to maintain my composure. After about 30 seconds, you can hear my voice break just a little. Those were words I literally dreamed of saying as a Mets broadcaster when I was a kid.

Q: Bobby Valentine and his mustache.

A: Always one step forward, one inning forward or a turn at bat. As for the mustache, one of the most entertaining things I've ever seen at a sporting event. I give him all the credit in the world for having the guts to do it.

Q: Bobby Bonilla.

A rich man.

Q: What was it like to see Carlos Beltrán attack three in Game 7 to end the 2006 NLCS against the Cardinals?

A: bitter, bitterly painful. He's taken an unfair beating for that because that was a great pitch, and Adam Wainwright deserves most of the credit.

Q: Was Endy Chavez caught stealing Scott Rolen from a home run in the sixth inning of that game?

A: I thought you won the game for the Mets right there.

Q: Pete Rose against Bud Harrelson in the 1973 National League playoffs?

A: Buddy was just playing rope. My heart is also with him (Alzheimer).

Q: David Wright and José Reyes?

A: You cannot find a better person than David. The Mets have never had a player so deeply involved in the community that he has brought people more joy in meeting him than David. That's before you talk about his wonderful playing career. It is sad that the injuries took their toll. I'm not sure the Mets had a more exciting player than Jose. At his best, he was a difference maker who could beat him in multiple ways. I wish those two could have won more together than they finally did.

Q: Rusty Staub

A: A hero in every way, because we tend to use that term irresponsibly with respect to athletes or ball players. But what Rusty did, to improve the lives of so many people in this city with his charitable work, has gone above and beyond what I would expect even the most charitable player to do. He was a wonderful player on the field and an even better person.

Q: The First Stanley Cup of the Islanders in 1980?

A: I was so euphorically excited to see the Stanley Cup in person won by a New York team. Long Island was such a special place because it was probably the closest we were in the New York market to replicating what Brooklyn was when the Dodgers were winning.

Q: Are you watching Super Bowl III in your living room with your dad?

A: I could probably argue that Joe Namath is my absolute sports idol of all time. What boy our age wouldn't have wanted him to be Joe Namath or Walt Frazier, right?

Q: The 1986 Super Bowl XXI Giants?

A: I was angry when both teams moved to New Jersey, so I understood where Mayor Koch was coming from at the time. But in hindsight, they really should have had a show.

Q: What were your emotions when Bucky Dent hit the home run in that 1978 playoff with the Red Sox?

A: My father passed away (Alzheimer's) in early June (that year), and he was a huge Yankees fan, and that was the year they fell behind the Red Sox in 14 ₂ / ₂ games, and then came back. and win everything, and I'm convinced it had something to do with it. I was so happy for him; he was not there to see it. He wasn't around to see me accomplish something, which really makes me bitter to this day, but that's right I guess.

Q: If you could broadcast any event in history, what would it be?

A: I think without ever having experienced the magnitude of Babe Ruth, I would love to have called his fortieth home run. I think, macabre as it sounds, I would love to have broadcast that game on December 7, 1941, when news came that Pearl Harbor had been bombed. I would love to have been a part of a broadcast that was prominent in the story.

Q: How could you have relayed Bobby Thomson's 1951 release Shot Heard ’Round the World vs. Ralph Branca if you were working for the Giants?

A: I suppose if we consider the information we now have at our disposal, there is a good chance that when the ball lands in the left field seats of the Polo Grounds, it has probably been screaming "Thomson! Thomson! Thomson!

Q: What do you think of Roger Maris?

A: First year 1961, he was a fan, Maris and (Mickey) Mantle, the homer chase. I took Maris a little bit more because he was left-handed (hitter), I left-handed, but Mickey Mantle was bigger than life. I played Little League at 10, 11, and 12 in Bayside, Queens, and while we all had perfectly healthy knees, we all ran with this limp as Mantle.

Q: The Emile Francis Rangers.

A: That was a team that dictated my mood when I was a teenager.

Q: How did Marv Albert criticize your first tapes on the phone?

A: You cannot pay Harvard or Yale or any Ivy League school for the level of education I gained as an announcer from those conversations with Marv.

Q: Where did you sit in the garden when you would make one move to another on your tape recorder?

A: 429 G11, last row of the building. This was 1970-71, my first season ticket. Marv literally had to walk around my seat on the way to the booth to make a game, and he would give me a copy of the media notes from that night, so he had background information and it might sound like he knew what he was talking about. about.

Q: Describe the late Mets host Bob Murphy.

A: Legend … beloved. He always found a way, even in the darkest moments, to make you feel good about the Mets. And I am not ashamed to say that I have endeavored to do the same. And, when people are kind enough to say that I am to this generation what Murph was to them, I hope that is what they mean.

Q: Lindsey Nelson.

A: jackets. When the game was on the line, he could capture the drama, and I also tried to imitate it.

Q: Be a guest on "Kiner’s Korner".

A: It was so pure. It was very organic. It was the last game of the season. And then Ralph introduces me, and I say, "Hi Ralph, I thought you had to get some punches or throw a shutout to be in 'Kiner's Korner'." And Ralph gets this little type of Cheshire cat smile in the corner of his mouth. He says, "Yeah, now that I think about it, you're the worst guest we've ever had."

Q: Gary Cohen.

A: As close as possible to baseball practice on the radio.

Q: Ron Darling.

A: It is brilliant, but perceptive, and an inexhaustible ability to find something that most of us cannot or cannot find.

Q: Keith Hernández.

A: without filter and without parallel.

Q: Wayne Randazzo.

A: on the fast track.

Q: Your father's favorite, Mel Allen.

A: Mel was a boy when I fell in love with baseball and was walking around imitating me.

Q: When the 1962 Mets were born, did you support them and the Yankees?

R. Gary Cohen can't believe it, that some of my friends and I were fans of the Met, but we don't hate the Yankees, they never played each other. Until 1969, one was not a threat to the other, we could only dream of a series of subways.

Q: Three dinner guests?

To: John Lennon, (Winston) Churchill, (Richard) Nixon.

Q: Favorite movies?

A: "The Graduate", "Annie Hall", "Animal House".

Q: Favorite actor?

To: Foghorn Leghorn. A very underrated artist.

Q: Favorite actress?

To: Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Q: Favorite singer / artist?

A: The Beatles.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Sushi is the new pizza.

Q: Why did you decide to join Twitter earlier this year?

A: They always asked me: "When are you going to Twitter, when are you going to Twitter?" And I said, "Well, you know what? I guess a global pandemic should trick them." The day I officially tweeted and tweeted for the first time, it was April 11. I would think April 11, 1962 was the day the Mets played their first game?