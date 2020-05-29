Howl’s Moving Castle should be the model for every book-to-movie adaptation

Fans of the animated feature of Studio Ghibli Howl’s Moving Castle It might surprise us to know that in the original book, the castle is not a walking steampunk contraption, it is a more stereotypically windy medieval element that simply has doors leading to different cities.

The film creates such a lush and vibrant visual story that finding the source material, Diana Wynne Jones' 1986 fantasy novel, could be jarring. The book's sharp, ironic narration has little in common with the film's sweet sincerity. While they tell the same story, more or less, they tell it in very different ways, but the storytelling methods retain the brilliance of both versions.

The basic story of Howl’s Moving Castle It remains the same in both versions: the envious teenager Sophie is transformed into an old woman by the envious Witch of Debris, and meets the flamboyant wizard Howl and his cunning fire demon Calcifer. But almost all the details of the movie Studio Ghibli diverge from the book. The film is set in the middle of a war. Howl turns into a monstrous bird creature to try to stop him. The Witch of the Residues is defined as an enemy from the beginning. However, the book is more about the consequences of their various love relationships, trips to our world, and homework curses in English. The book is funny and witty, a testament to Jones' sharp prose; the film is gentle and elegant, a hallmark of Miyazaki's filming.

Studio Ghibli's version of Howl’s Moving Castle He understands the strengths and weaknesses that come with an animated movie and makes corresponding changes, changing the tone of the story, but never losing the magic.

The film doesn't deviate entirely from the novel, but the scenes it chooses to exactly recreate are deliberate. The morning after Sophie runs into the castle, for example, and gets Calcifer to make breakfast, is a line-by-line re-creation of the book's moment. With the exuberance of animation (specifically that delicious Ghibli food), it's a scene that immediately defines Howl and Sophie in this new setting. Howl is vaguely impressed that Sophie has managed to control Calcifer. Sophie is surprised that the famous Wizard Howl is barely older than her. Howl seems to believe that they are meeting for the first time.

In both the book and the movie, Howl and Sophie have crossed paths before, when he crossed town to visit his sister. Their reunion in the book is underrated: Howl asks her to buy him a drink, then backs away when she turns it down. Their reunion in the movie is one of her most iconic scenes: after Sophie has some trouble on the street, Howl lifts her up above the city and the two walk through the air.

Both scenes define Howl in the context of their respective media. Book Howl is a more obvious playboy, and the consequences of their various love affairs occupy most of the novel. Movie Howl's flamboyance is seen less in his romantic advances and more in the generally bombastic appearance he uses to hide his funky nature.

These two introductory scenes, one meticulously recreated in the film, the other diverging significantly, are the best examples of how Miyazaki maintained the arches of the book, but changed them to tell his own story. After all, the strengths of each medium differ, and as a master of his own art, Miyazaki obviously knew how to best tell the story he wanted.

In both versions of Howl’s Moving CastleSophie learns that Howl has given Calcifer his heart, allowing him to survive, and allowing Howl to access Calcifer's magic. And in both versions, this contract is affecting Howl, and Sophie must figure out how to break it.

In the book, Howl's curse comes in the form of a poem, specifically from John Donne Song: Go and catch a shooting star. Part of the fun is the language game and the way the characters interpret the poem literally, trying to find mandrake roots and literally catching shooting stars. Jones also plays with the meaning of the poem. The original context involves finding an honest woman, who then proves to be unfaithful. In the novel, it is clear that the dishonest figure is actually Duplicate Howl, who lies and invents people to get out of responsibilities. His arc is focused on getting rid of his hedonistic activities and becoming an honest man.

The curse of the howl is not the only aspect of the story that is based on the complexities of prose. Throughout the novel, Sophie realizes that she also has magical powers: she can express features in objects, usually by speaking to them as if they were sensitive. As she repairs hats by herself in the workshop, she makes up various destinations for them, telling them a wide, creamy hat that "she is going to marry money" and a mushroom hat that has "a heart of gold" and someone would. Fall in love with her. The women who buy these hats end up with the fate that Sophie decreed, though Sophie herself doesn't understand and takes control of her powers until later in the book. Confident of her magic and self-assured, she becomes a force to be reckoned with.

The magic of the book is in its play on words and in the poem. Jones delights in storytelling and creating her own fantasy subgenre. Howl’s Moving Castle It is a fairy tale, but it plays with the tropes in an endearing way, not through the cynical modernization of stories like Shrek. Sophie is the oldest of three sisters and knows that she is not destined to have a happy ending, because the older brother never does. Her stepmother is young, kind and friendly, not an old witch. Howl, the handsome and mysterious wizard, comes from a suburb of Wales. And the curse comes in the form of homework from Howl's nephew's English class. The narrator sometimes intervenes, commenting on how when Sophie's father remarried, she and her sister might have been considered the "ugly stepsisters" to their half-sister, but "the three girls grew up very pretty."

Image: Studio Ghibli / GKids

The movie plays with its tropes in a smoother way. It subverts a different set of fairy tale expectations, more in keeping with the spirit of Miyazaki's films. The evil witch of waste turns into a soft granny figure. The scarecrow's curse is broken by the "kiss of true love", but the prince doesn't care at all that Sophie is in love with someone else. In written form, the elements of fairy tales are obvious from the start, and Jones deconstructs them and plays with them appropriately. In the film, they take a second place before the magnificent images, which place him in a world of his own. Those familiar elements add extra depth to the story if you know what to look for, but they're not the center of his humor.

In an animated film, dissecting and subverting the intended themes of a sixteenth-century poem would not work particularly well. The complexities of curses in both Sophie and Howl are different in the film, not tied to text or language, but rather visually manifested. The idea of ​​deviating from source material may seem outlandish to a book purist, but Miyazaki translates the curses into visual elements, parallel to the book without trying to force its specifically literary elements to work in a new medium.

Instead, Miyazaki shows the cost the curse has on the magician. Howl uses Calcifer's magic to transform into a monstrous bird creature, but each time he does so, he loses a bit of his humanity, and returning to human form becomes more difficult. When he sees a warship while showing Sophie to his secret hiding place, Howl uses magic to jam the gears, but his arm trembles and explodes into pinpricks of feathers, his nails turning like claws. Howl in the movie is not a womanizer, but he is a coward, and although he fights against enemy warships, he hides behind his great magic, and eventually loses himself within it. Although she finds the courage to face enemies and protect Sophie, she can only save him when he gains the courage to return to her, beaten and broken and barely human.

Miyazaki's film doesn't delve into Sophie's magic as much as Jones's book, though it retains elements of the story that implicate her existence. And his curse is subtly modified. When the Waste Witch initially curses her, Sophie takes the form of a 90-year-old limp woman who can barely stand up straight. But as the movie progresses and Sophie becomes more self-confident, she begins to look younger. At first it is subtle: it straightens, its face is less wrinkled. It is only when confronted by Madame Suliman, the war-hungry king's chief sorceress, that she completely changes back to her young self.

But when Suliman calls her for falling in love with Howl, Sophie is overwhelmed with shame and returns to the form of an old woman. By then, it is evident that as Sophie becomes more confident, she visually changes her age, her appearance varies between 18 and 90 depending on her emotional state. It's a book-like arc, where her own magical ability grows with her self-confidence, only clear visual cues given to her.

Stripped of everything else, Howl’s Moving Castle It is the story of a girl who finds the confidence to be herself and a magician who finds the courage not to run away. Mix up a wisely speaking fire demon, a vengeful witch, a magical land, and a moving castle, and you get the basic rundown of the story. Miyazaki understood that trying to recreate the heartbeat by heartbeat novel would fall apart, since he could not incorporate Jones' master prose or literary games. Instead, he stripped the novel to its basic arcs, then built it on his own experience. The result is a rare treasure, a book, and a movie that diverge in many ways, but still complement each other.