HSBC may have to choose between East and West as China clings to Hong Kong

China's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, responded this week. by accusing the country of "serious interference" in Hong Kong and saying that any treatment of China as an enemy is "completely wrong".

HSBC's relationship with both countries makes it an obvious target as relations worsen, according to Willy Lam, an associate professor at the China Studies Center at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Although the bank has been based in the United Kingdom since 1992, Hong Kong is its largest market, accounting for more than half of the group's profits. Overall, Asia delivered more than 80% of HSBC's profits last year. The bank plans to move more resources to the region in the near future as it carries out a radical restructuring plan.

HSBC ( HSBC ) He declined to comment further on his support for the law. But company leaders have reason to be concerned about the possible consequences.

HSBC President Mark Tucker privately warned the British government that the bank could face retaliation from Beijing if Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, cannot do business in the UK, The Telegraph reported last month, citing sources. anonymous.

Divided between two worlds

HSBC was founded in 1865 by Scottish businessman Thomas Sutherland. Its heritage is reflected in the bank's red and white hexagonal logo, inspired by the Saint Andrew's cross.

Until the 1990s, it was generally referred to simply as "Hong Kong bank," according to historians David Kynaston and Richard Roberts, who followed the company's rise in the book "The Lion Wakes: A Modern History of HSBC."

Ever even acted as Hong Kong's unofficial monetary authority in some capacities as the city's economy opened up to the world, printing currency and setting the stage for currency exchange, Kynaston and Roberts wrote.

"You could say we are a quasi-central bank," ex-HSBC President Michael Sandberg is quoted in the book in 1976. "Hong Kong's interests and well-being are very much in line with ours."

In 1992, HSBC moved its headquarters to London to comply with acquisition regulations after acquiring Midland Bank, a large British retail bank that helped its new owner almost double the number of employees.

Since then, the company has regularly reflected on the idea of ​​relocating its headquarters away from London.

In 2015, the same year the bank announced a "pivot to Asia," the board deliberated on the measure and conducted a 10-month review of its operations worldwide. Hong Kong was seen as the natural choice, due to its deep roots there and the appeal of lower corporate taxes. But the directors of the company finally decided to stay.

Former CEO Stuart Gulliver said at the time that having a UK headquarters and a "significant" part of the business in the Asia Pacific "offers the best of both worlds to our stakeholders."

Even as the company's business grows elsewhere, HSBC may want to stay in London so as not to lose its status as a globally focused bank, according to Dragon Tang, professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong. He added that moving away from the UK could be seen as a sign of giving up on the European market.

A company spokesperson referred CNN Business to a previous statement saying "there are no discussions to review HSBC's world headquarters, and there are no plans to reopen the issue."

Forced to choose

HSBC has a lot at stake in Hong Kong, and the politicians know it.

In May, former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying pointed to the bank for his silence on the law, demanding that HSBC express its support.

"HSBC's earnings come mainly from China," Leung wrote in a Facebook ( full board ) Send. "Neither China nor Hong Kong owes HSBC anything. Their business in China could be replaced overnight by banks from China or other countries."

Leung also told the Financial Times that month that "HSBC has been enjoying unique privileges in Hong Kong, which should not be taken for granted."

Days later, HSBC posted a photo on Chinese social media that shows its Asia Pacific CEO signing a petition supporting Hong Kong's national security law. (The photo was published before the law was passed and before the full legal text was published.)

Britain was quick to respond. UK political leaders piled on the bench last month, questioning why the company would allow one of its executives to make such a political statement.

"I just thought, 'Wow'," said Alistair Carmichael, a British lawmaker who joined several members of parliament in writing to HSBC to express concern about the measure. He argued that by yielding to Beijing's demands, the company has essentially "offered" itself as a political football.

"They did no good at all," Carmichael told CNN Business, adding that he and his colleagues still had no news from the bank. "Once you choose a side, it is very difficult to get away from that side."

HSBC declined to comment on criticism the bank received from UK politicians.

The bank has also been seen as a potential target for retaliation by Beijing in its battle with the West for trade, technology and national security.

Huawei, for example, has spent months trying to convince the UK government that it can be trusted to help build the country's 5G network, an association that seems increasingly crumbling.

Liu, the Chinese ambassador, warned this week that Britain "will have to bear the consequences" if it treats China as a "hostile country."

And although it did not mention the name of HSBC, Chinese state media previously suggested that the bank could appear on a long list of "unreliable" foreign companies that China could blacklist.

China's retaliation is not all that HSBC needs to worry about. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the company for its actions, saying that "corporate obeisances" would not earn it the respect of the bank in Beijing.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Washington was also looking for "ways to punish Hong Kong-based banks, particularly HSBC." One proposal being considered, according to the report, is to damage the pin between the Hong Kong dollar and the US dollar.

HSBC declined to comment on the news report. The company's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday after the report, while its London-listed shares fell 2.9%. The stock continued to decline on Thursday in Hong Kong.

There is also concern in the HSBC staff. An HSBC employee who has been at the bank for several years told CNN Business that workers in Hong Kong were upset when they learned of the company's support for the law.

"I am very disappointed," said the employee, who requested anonymity because he feared he would be the target of his comments. "Obviously, the bank could imagine that there are some concerns."

HSBC declined to comment on staff reaction.

The employee said he wrote to management last year expressing concern about Hong Kong's increasingly politicized business environment, and that the company had assured him it would stay out of the political fray.

"I used to be very proud of the bank," he said. But "if you were to ask me whether or not I am proud to be a member of this bank, definitely the answer right now would be 'no'."

As a diplomat As tensions heat up, some observers warn that the company may be forced to leave the political fence again.

"They are between the devil and the deep blue sea. They will want to see the situation calm down in China and Hong Kong. They will want to see how long the political heat persists in the UK," said Philip Augar, a UK. banking expert told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.

"But in the end," he added, "I think they are bound to listen more to the Chinese side."

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously expressed the origins of the HSBC logo.