huawei-faces-fresh-us-sanctions

The US Commerce Department on Monday announced fresh sanctions that restrict any foreign semiconductor company from selling chips developed or produced using US software or technology to Huawei, without first obtaining a license to do so.

Earlier restrictions announced in May limited companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) from manufacturing and supplying Huawei with chips designed by HiSilicon, the Chinese company’s chip subsidiary.

It is just the latest sign that President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on Beijing, as the United States and China battle over who controls the technologies of the future. In the last three weeks, the Trump administration has threatened bans on popular Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat, and signaled that it could soon restrict Alibaba’s operations in the United States.

