Huckabee criticizes Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's "political theater" accusation about feds in Portland: "Simple folly!"

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee shot Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Sunday for what he called "simple insanity" after she blamed President Trump for the escalating violence in Portland and characterized the federal presence in the city as "political theater".

"That's crazy. It's just crazy for her to say something like that," Huckabee said on "Fox & Friends Weekend." "I don't know where people get the idea that their states are better, that their citizens are happy with the idea that lawlessness and mobs control. Elected officials are elected to keep the peace, to create a sense of order social, and they are not there to see that they can applaud and speak nonsense, "he continued.

Brown made the comment last week after federal agents, including the US Marshals Special Operations Group, and an elite team of US Customs and Border Protection based at the US border. .

THE MAYOR OF PORTLAND DEMANDS THAT TRUMP KEEP FEDERAL AGENTS "IN THEIR OWN BUILDINGS" OR "MAKE THEM LEAVE OUR CITY"

"This political theater of President Trump has nothing to do with public safety," Brown said, as Willamette Week reported. "The president is not leading this nation. Now he is deploying federal officials to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government."

Brown echoed Wheeler, who argued that a small group of violent activists was drowning the message of peaceful protesters in the city, arguing that the federal presence in the city exacerbated an already tense situation and ordered them to leave.

"Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city," Wheeler said Friday.

PORTLAND POLICE DECLARE & # 39; RIOT & # 39; AFTER SEVERAL FIRE SET, MOVED FENCES

"The federal government has all the rights, they have a responsibility to protect that property and maintain a certain appearance of civil rights for all American citizens," said Huckabee. "If local officials were not doing it, then the federal government has to do it."

Federal buildings were not under the jurisdiction of local governments, Huckabee explained, arguing that the federal government "not only had the right, but the responsibility to protect property that does not belong to the people of Oregon, but belongs to La people of America.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have an interest … you have an interest in what is happening in Portland on federal property," Huckabee explained, "and frankly, I want my property to be protected. I don't want these thugs to burn and burn things and break windows, "He continued," because guess what, you and I have to pay to have him replaced. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.