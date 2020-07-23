HUD reverses Obama-era rule designed to diversify suburbs

The Trump administration said Thursday it is repealing an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs, a move fair housing advocates have criticized as an election-year stunt designed to appeal to voters. white.

The move comes after President Donald Trump characterized the 2015 rule as an existential threat to the suburban lifestyle that will lead to more crime and lower house prices.

In a statement, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, said the regulation known as Affirmatively Promoting Fair Housing, or the AFFH rule, was "unfeasible and ultimately a waste of time for localities meet. "

It will be replaced by a new rule that reduces the burden on local jurisdictions to demonstrate that they are actively taking steps to address historical patterns of racial segregation in order to qualify for HUD funding.

"Washington doesn't have to dictate what's best to meet the unique needs of its local community," said Carson.

The issue has become a hot topic in an election year, as Trump, using language that fair housing advocates describe as overtly racist, has repeatedly said that the rule would mandate low-income housing construction. in the suburbs.

"Your house will drop in value and crime rates will rise rapidly," Trump said last week. “People have worked their whole lives to enter a community, and now they are going to see it go to hell. It won't happen, not while I'm here. "

HUD had already raised the idea of ​​changing the rule earlier this year, but finally decided to cancel it entirely. Fair housing advocates say HUD's latest move attempts to bypass the traditional month-long notification and comment process in which stakeholders invite input on a proposed rule change.

A statement by the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law called the change, "an absolute frontal assault on the rule of law" and promised, "the civil rights movement will fight this tooth and nail."

The 2015 rule established a 92-question survey and scoring tool that requires local jurisdictions to assess their own racial and economic disparities and present detailed plans on how to address them. Carson said the jurisdictions were "forced to comply with complicated regulations that require hundreds of pages of reports."

The problem has been a long-standing problem for Carson, and fair housing advocates say the program never took off because Carson suspended its implementation shortly after taking office.

Trump has used the AFFH rule as a means of contrasting himself with Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger, and Barack Obama's vice president. Biden has said he would implement the Obama administration's housing rule.