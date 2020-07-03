Huge bird of prey catches shark-like fish in wild video

Eat your heart, Jaws.

An impressive video shows a ruthless bird of prey flying over a South Carolina beach while grabbing a shark-like fish, which is destined to become dinner.

"Does anyone know what kind of bird this is and is holding a shark?" the Twitter account @trackingsharks published on Thursday, along with the video, who was shot in Myrtle Beach.

Eagle-eyed experts soon determined that the unfortunate fish was not actually a shark but a ladybug, a species that can grow up to 3 feet in length with sharp teeth and a dorsal fin.

The killer bird was probably a osprey, David Barrett, a bird watcher who manages the Twitter account. Manhattan Bird Alert, he told The Post.

Observers called the high-flying images "the coolest thing on Twitter today" and joked that the bird deserves a cameo in "the next Sharknado movie".

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another joked, "NEVER LET HUMAN TASTE!"

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING ON THE NEW YORK POST