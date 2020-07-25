Huge black bear seen relaxing in a pool is a great summer mood

Regina Keller, a stranger to bears, has been taking photos of wildlife in her backyard for 12 years.

Her home is remote and located in the George Washington National Forest in Fort Valley, Virginia, so she's used to a variety of furry visitors, including deer, bear, fox, and squirrel.

On July 19, she was watering her flowers when a large male bear entered her yard.

"This was the largest I have seen this year," Keller told CNN.