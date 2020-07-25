Huge black bear seen relaxing in a pool is a great summer mood

Regina Keller, a stranger to bears, has been taking photos of wildlife in her backyard for 12 years.
Her home is remote and located in the George Washington National Forest in Fort Valley, Virginia, so she's used to a variety of furry visitors, including deer, bear, fox, and squirrel.
On July 19, she was watering her flowers when a large male bear entered her yard.
"This was the largest I have seen this year," Keller told CNN.
As the bear walked, she recognized him and realized she hadn't seen him in her yard in two years.
"He walked around the backyard … and walked over to the pool and dipped his big paw in the water … and then he got up and went to bed. He seemed so happy and refreshed."
She said she had retired to a chair by the door of her house just to watch him. The bear remained in the pool relaxing and taking a nap for about an hour before he was chased away by the sound of his grandchildren arriving on his driveway with their dogs.
"It was good to see and order that I had my camera with me to capture it," he said.