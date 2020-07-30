Huge bull shark caught off the coast of Long Island

It is a "jaw dropper".

A 21-year-old college student caught a massive nearly 400-pound shark off the coast of Long Island Beach earlier this month.

Manhasset, New York resident TJ Minutillo has launched a net of robins to lure the nearly 8-foot-long bull shark in Nickerson Beach, he told the Post Wednesday.

He said he quickly released his big catch, which was first reported by Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice.

Sport fishing is a "great hobby" for Minutillo, a student at Clemson University in South Carolina.

He said he started fishing at the age of three and estimates that he has caught about 300 sandbar sharks, which are smaller and mostly harmless.

The news that a great white shark was tracked in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Tuesday, while three other sharks were spotted in the waters along Jones, Long and Atlantic beaches on Long Island, "it was really cool. "to listen for the avid fisherman.

"I've always been fascinated by the ocean in general, so I think it's really cool to see them around him," he told The Post about the great white.

But "it can be a bit of a concern when you end up in a situation like the woman in Maine," she added, referring to the attack that killed a woman in New York City.

"Most of the time they are harmless," said Minutillo. "But sometimes weird things happen."