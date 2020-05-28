Huge fight between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho in AEW Dynamite | Newsdio

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite closed with a Pep Rally for The Inner Circle after their loss to The Elite and Matt Hardy in Double Or Nothing.

Members of the Inner Circle gave each other gifts to celebrate their participation in the Stadium Stampede match on Saturday. That was followed by a handwritten poem by Jake Hager. Jericho then demanded Mike Tyson's head on a tray. Jericho was knocked out by Tyson on January 11, 2010 in an episode of Monday Night Raw, and Jericho says he hasn't forgotten.

Tyson's music played and he headed into the ring with an entourage. Vitor Belfort, Henry Ceujudo and Rashad Evans were among the people in Tyson's entourage. A fight broke out between Jericho and Tyson with about 50 people in the ring trying to separate them.

It certainly seems like they are making fun of Jericho against Tyson.