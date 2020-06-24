Huge hive of bees found in a newly bought stolen house: "I am absolutely heartbroken"

Even the bees are not safe.

When a family in England bought a new house, they discovered too late that the fireplace was infested with more than 130,000 bees. Fortunately, a local beekeeper offered to help, not only by removing the massive hive, but also vacuuming the insects safely and transporting them to his farm.

Unfortunately, the thieves allegedly stole the hive, leaving the friendly beekeeper with only a few dead bees.

Peter Clarke helped eliminate the bees after his massive hive was discovered in the boarded up fireplace of a four-bedroom single-family home, reports Southwest News Service (SWNS). Originally, the couple says they were told that removing the bees would cost more than $ 3,700, but a Clarke offered them a lower price to move the bees to their farm.

Now, after all his hard work, he says his bees have been stolen.

"I am absolutely heartbroken. It is the worst day of my life," he told SWNS. “When I got to the farm, everyone was gone. There were only a handful of dead on the ground.

According to him, “There is no way that the bees would have left the larvae. Whoever did this took all the bees, including the queen. When I arrived with the bees from the house, I parked my truck on a country road and walked to the site of the hive, which I thought was unknown to anyone else. "

Unfortunately, it appears that someone else was aware of the hive. Clarke explained, "When I got back to the site, all I could see was where two separate tire marks led to the hives. I called the police but I don't think they catch the thieves. Bees are worth a lot of money: a healthy hive can be over $ 600. ”