Hugh Downs, presenter of & # 39; 20/20 & # 39; y & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, dead at 99







Local outlet AZFamily was the first to report the news of Downs' death, citing a statement from his great-niece, Molly Shaheen.

Downs, who retired in 1999, was essentially there for the start of commercial television, serving as host of the children's show "Kukla, Fran and Ollie" and "Caesar & # 39; s Hour" by comedy legend Sid Caesar in The 1950s.

In 1957, when Paar succeeded Steve Allen as presenter of "The Tonight Show", Downs became the presenter. The following year, Downs launched his career as the original presenter of the game show "Concentration."

When Paar left "The Tonight Show" in 1962, Downs, who had frequently replaced Paar, thought that he might be asked to replace him. Instead, the network hired Johnny Carson, and Downs switched to NBC's "Today," where he spent nearly a decade on the morning show.