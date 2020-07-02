Hugh Downs, presenter of & # 39; 20/20 & # 39; y & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, dead at 99

Downs, who retired in 1999, was essentially there for the start of commercial television, serving as host of the children's show "Kukla, Fran and Ollie" and "Caesar & # 39; s Hour" by comedy legend Sid Caesar in The 1950s.
In 1957, when Paar succeeded Steve Allen as presenter of "The Tonight Show", Downs became the presenter. The following year, Downs launched his career as the original presenter of the game show "Concentration."
When Paar left "The Tonight Show" in 1962, Downs, who had frequently replaced Paar, thought that he might be asked to replace him. Instead, the network hired Johnny Carson, and Downs switched to NBC's "Today," where he spent nearly a decade on the morning show.
In "Today," Downs defended Barbara Walters' career, advocating that the young writer-producer have a shot on camera. The two later joined in a syndicated program at the
medium-1970s, "Not Just for Women", before they met later on "20/20".
Downs was not involved in the development and release of "20/20" in 1978, recalling in an interview with the Archives of American Television Television Television Academy that the premiere was "horribly disastrous" and hit by critics. After the first episode, ABC News President Roone Arledge asked Downs to take over as host to fix the show. Downs said he had wanted to do a show like "60 minutes," and the opportunity "fell out of the blue."
"& # 39; 60 Minutes & # 39; created the atmosphere that allowed us to prosper as a competitive news magazine," Downs said. Walters joined the show a year after its debut and became the co-host of Downs in 1984. Downs, with his baritone voice and soothing style, remained on the show until his retirement.
Downs won a couple of Emmy Awards, for the "Live From Lincoln Center" show and for the PBS talk show "Over Easy," which premiered in 1977 and was aimed at older viewers.
Born in Akron, Ohio, Downs began working in radio after college, a period interrupted by his service during World War II, before landing at WBC, owned by NBC in Chicago, where he worked in various capacities for several years. before moving to New York
Guinness World Records once recognized Downs for appearing on more American television hours (approximately 10,000) than anyone else, a record that was later broken by Regis Philbin.
Downs' wife Ruth Shaheen Downs died in 2017 at the age of 95. The two had been married since 1944.