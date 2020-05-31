Hugh Jackman uses Deadpool vs. Wolverine cake to lure a boy into his Ryan Reynolds fight

They say everything is fair in love and war, and there is a bit of both between best friends Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. The two are known for their simulation of online enmity that frequently sees them hitting each other. The latest download was released by Jackman via an Instagram post featuring an eight-year-old boy celebrating his birthday with a combo Wolverine / Deadpool cake. The actor added the following title to the image.

"Sam celebrated his eighth birthday with #wolverine and #deadpool cake duels. I think it's clear who won the battle. How about you?"

The Wolverine vs. Deadpool's everything has been a particular holding bone among superstars. Opinion is that Reynolds really wants Jackman to make a Wolverine cameo in a dead Pool movie, while Jackman has been adamant about the character's withdrawal after Logan.

The simulated feud is said to have started on the sets of X-Men Origins: WolverineWhich is when the two actors met and it was also Ryan Reynolds' disastrous live debut as Deadpool. Jackman had previously worked with Reynold's then-wife Scarlett Johansson, which became a subject of playful teasing between the two.

Things escalated when the first Deapool The film debuted with spectacular success, and Reynolds embarked on a campaign to have a Jackman cameo in the sequel. Although the Wolverine actor stood firm by refusing to put his claws in once again, the cameo was handled with scenes from X-Men Origins: Wolverine where Logan interacts with Deadpool from that movie, who is then shot dead by the current Deadpool.

But despite their frequent hitting of each other, the two actors are best friends, frequently appearing on social media pages and teaming up to help others in need. Like when the two recently stopped on their 'fief' to organize a lemonade stand in aid of charity as part of the & # 39; All in & # 39; challenge.

The circumstances surrounding the on-screen avatars of Wolverine and Deadpool have changed dramatically in recent years, most significantly due to the fact that the characters have now officially joined the MCU. the X Men They will soon debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new actors and backstories.

Deadpool, on the other hand, will continue to be played by Reynolds and is said to be sticking to his R-rated work. Unfortunately, there is no mention of dead Pool Between the MCU's upcoming movie list, and the character's creator, Rob Liefeld, has repeatedly stated that the studio has no plans to make a movie for the character anytime soon because his overly violent image doesn't fit the tone. of the franchise.

With Jackman's latest post, it's clear his enmity with Reynolds is alive and well, and now fans are waiting to see what response Reynolds will have to the picture. Sadly, the cake with the two superheroes next to each other might be the closest thing fans will come across between the characters anytime soon.

