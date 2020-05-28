Hulk almost killed the Marvel thing with one hit

When the Fantastic Four try to stop the Hulk from killing his friend, The Thing takes a total power hit, which almost kills him on the spot.

Marvel & # 39; s Helmet and the famous Fantastic Four Thing They can possess similar powers when it comes to their brute force, but there is more than one reason why they do more harm than good when put together. And in a team story, the Hulk's powers have an unexpected effect on Ben Grimm … almost resulting in his death.

The fact that Ben Grimm retains his intelligence in his super powerful form gives him a massive advantage in any fight (and the fact that he's so strong that he stole one of Superman's powers doesn't hurt either). But comic book fans know the Hulk can take as much damage as he can as he absorbed Marvel's hardest hit, including a hit from The Thing, and lived to tell the tale. But the biggest difference between the two is their view of the company and teamwork, especially in the comics. Unlike the MCU version of the Hulk, the Hulk comic tends to destroy the relationships it builds with its allies. So it's not surprising that when the Hulk and Thing teamed up in The Fantastic Four # 167, were mixed as much as fire and gasoline.

While the Fantastic Four are trying to heal the Hulk and bring Bruce Banner back, The Thing spends more time with the Jade Giant (understandably better at feeling the Hulk's pain). Soon, Ben is disoriented by the gamma radiation that escapes from the Hulk's body, loses sight of his friends and his mission, and helps the Hulk to leave the laboratory of the Fantastic Four, with his hands joined, by any means necessary. It doesn't take long for Reed to discover that the gamma radiation escaping from the Hulk's body can eventually kill Ben, sending them all out looking for their frantic friends before it's too late.

Eventually, the Hulk and Thing are encountered by the Fantastic Four, and the resulting battle goes completely against them. But just as Reed is about to be fatally hit by the Hulk, The Thing wakes up from his disorientation and saves his friend, but as soon as he saves the day, he gets dizzy and begins to transform back into his human form. Fortunately, his transformation is incomplete when the Hulk strikes and sends him flying from the gateway arch. He is also lucky because his friend Johnny Storm makes sure that The Thing lands safely on the ground. Even though the Hulk tries to kill The Thing for betraying him, and comes within seconds of succeeding, the massive shock to his system heals him instead, temporarily returning The thing to his human form.

Knowing that the Hulk once defeated an opponent by falling on them, there is no doubt that the Hulk is one of the strongest Avengers, if not the strongest. But where there is strength, there is also weakness, and one of the Hulk & # 39; s The biggest weakness is their lack of camaraderie.

