Hulu and Plex launch new features to stream video with friends

Hulu is testing a new "Watch Party" feature that is designed to allow up to eight people to watch TV shows and movies together through the Hulu website and chat with each other while content is playing.



Some Hulu users who sign in to the web will see a pop-up window describing the new Watch Party option, which is available for a select number of TV shows and movies. Watch Party is limited to customers who have the ad-free Hulu plan, and is only on the web at this time

We're testing something new on hulu.com so you can see it together, even when you're apart. Start a Watch Party by clicking on the watch party icon on the detail page of your favorite shows and movies. Try it and tell us what you think.

You can start Watch Party with friends by choosing a TV show or movie that supports the feature and clicking on the Watch Party icon. Hulu then provides a link that can be shared with up to seven people, and when everyone has joined, the host can start the show.

Participants must be signed in to Hulu, and observers must have a subscription to Hulu without ads, priced at $ 12 per month. As the TV show or movie plays, participants can chat with each other through an included chat box, and each person using the service can control their own playback without affecting the rest of the group.

Watch Party is a function created by Hulu that works in any browser that supports Hulu streaming, without the need for plugins or extensions.

Along with Hulu, Plex has also announced a new beta feature "Watch Together," which is designed to allow multiple people to watch movies and TV shows through Plex for free. The feature works with all free on-demand content in Plex, as well as content from personal media libraries.

However, the Plex feature has no communication option, and Plex recommends that viewers use a separate chat app like Zoom. Watch Together works on iOS, tvOS, Android devices, and Android TVs. The Plex Watch Together feature is an early launch, with more features to come. Unlike Hulu & # 39; s Watch Party, Watch Together is free to use.