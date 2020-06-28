Hulu deletes the episode of & # 39; Golden Girls & # 39; with a black face prank, drawing criticism

"Golden Girls" fans are unhappy with Hulu after the streamer put out an episode of the show to reference blackface.

Hulu's removal of the season three episode "Mixed Blessings" followed in the footsteps of other shows that garnered similar content in light of the Black Lives Matter movement taking center stage in the United States and around the world.

In the episode, Dorothy by Bea Arthur was introduced to her son's fiancée, a noticeably older black woman, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. Blanche de Rue McClanahan and Rose de Betty White donned clay masks when they met the bride, played by Rosalind Cash, for the first time.

"This is mud on our faces," White said in the episode. "We are not really black."

It wasn't long before fans turned to Twitter to defend the show.

"First, they were wearing clay masks, not black faces." one user said. "And secondly, in which world 'Stop killing us'. Sounds like 'Please delete the Golden Girls episodes'? I didn't see that question on anyone's protest poster …"

The same user continued: "To be clear: I'm not 'attacking' Hulu. I would just hate the seriousness of this moment and the movement to lose myself in symbolic (and sometimes silly) overcorrections. The impact in real life it should be the measure of any change worthy of public relations momentum. "

"Yes, these companies and media platforms are trivializing the situation by sending the message that our demand for justice is as insignificant as removing episodes of the Golden Girls from a broadcast platform. This is a calculated effort to make our message cheaper." another wrote.

A third Twitter user wrote that black-faced television episodes should not be removed, calling them "huge racist blind spots" in pop culture, and notes that removing the "Golden Girls" episode was "insane."

Hulu representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.