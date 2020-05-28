Hulu, Plex Deploy Group Party Features

Streaming videos together while we're apart has become (unsurprisingly) a popular pastime as the world sinks during the pandemic, and now two of the biggest streaming services are joining the madness of the "party of observation".

Hulu has begun testing a party-watching feature that allows groups of up to eight viewers to stream videos together. Meanwhile, Plex, the DVR, and the media streaming service, just introduced their own watch party feature.

Hulu Watch Party, for now, is only available on Hulu.com, and only if you're subscribed to Hulu's $ 12 a month plan, which allows you to watch videos ad-free.

To start Hulu's Watch Party feature, simply click the "Watch Party" icon on the Details page for a particular video. Once you do, you can invite other viewers by sending them a link. Users must be 18 years of age or older to start or join a surveillance party (better to have their ID handy), and everyone in the group must be subscribed to the Hulu $ 12 / mo subscription level.

Those at the observation party will be able to chat during the broadcast as well as pause the video independently and then catch up with the group by clicking a button.

Hulu says "thousands" of TV shows and movies will support the Watch Party feature; In other words, not all Hulu on-demand library titles will offer "Watch Party" functionality.

Plex Plex's "Watch Together" feature allows users to participate in streaming free Plex on-demand movie and TV library titles, as well as personal content from their own Plex media servers.

The Plex Watch Together feature is free to all users (Plex Pass not required), and is available in Plex apps for Android, iOS, Android TV, and Apple TV, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Nvidia Shield TV and Roku.

However, Plex's Watch Together feature, still in beta, lacks built-in chat, and if one member of the group stops streaming video, it will also stop for everyone else. In addition, "Watch Together" users streaming a free video with advertising from Plex's on-demand movie and TV library will have to wait while everyone in the group finishes watching a commercial break.

To start a Watch Together session, simply tap the three-point "plus" button on a video's details page, then select the "Watch Together" option. You can invite anyone to the group as long as it's your Plex Buddy List.