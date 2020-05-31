Hulu Releases New Trailer for LOVE Series, VICTOR from Coming-of-Age – Newsdio

Love victor it's a new Hulu original coming in June and it looks interesting. We have a new trailer for the series set in the world of the hit movie. Love simon starting in 2018. The drama will feature 10 episodes in the first season and all will be available on June 19.

Set in the world of the groundbreaking 2018 LOVE movie, SIMON, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new Creekwood High School student on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the highs and lows of high school.

Love victor stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernández, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Baby wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpeland Mason Gooding. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the writers of Love simon, serve as executive producers.