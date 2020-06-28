Hulu removes the episode "The Golden Girls" with Blackface

Hulu has removed an episode from The golden girls containing a character scene in blackface after a request from the series' distributor, Disney – ABC Domestic Television, according to Deadline sources.

The episode, titled "Mixed Blessings" and aired in 1988, is episode 23 in the third season of the comedy. In the episode, Michael, played by Scott Jacoby, plans to marry an older black woman, Lorraine, played by Rosalind Cash. Dorothy, Michael's mother, disapproves of her age difference with Lorraine's family, who are also opposed to interracial marriage. The two families join forces to stop the wedding.

Lorraine's family arrives when Betty White's Rose and Rue McClanahan's Blanche are applying a mud facial. The two greet the family with their dark mud facial that responds, "This is mud on our faces, we are not really black." Below is a GIF of the scene that was posted on Reddit.

This event limits a week of announcements about removing episodes containing characters on blackface. On Monday, NBCUniversal removed four episodes of 30 rocks Containing prominent black-faced characters derived from a request by show creator Tina Fey and co-showrunner Robert Carlock. On Friday, The office Creator Greg Daniels had cut out a black-faced scene in a 2012 episode saying he regretted "the pain (he) had caused." Also on Friday, Netflix and Hulu released an episode of Community in which the character of Ken Jeong appears on a black face.

Here is the golden girls GIF:

