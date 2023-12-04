Hulu is gearing up to deliver another strong slate of new content to its subscribers in the first week of December. From Monday, December 4th through Sunday, December 10th, the popular streaming service will be premiering highly anticipated TV shows and movies.

Let’s break down the full schedule and look at some of the highlights entering the Hulu library over this timeframe.

Monday, December 4th

Kicking things off on Monday is the new Hulu Original limited series Welcome to Chippendales premiere. This true crime drama stars Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male stripping empire. The series explores the ins and outs of starting the iconic Chippendales dance shows and nightclubs in the 1980s.

Movie fans can check out the psychological thriller Resurrection from 2022. Starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth, the film follows a woman whose life is turned upside down when her seemingly perfect partner’s disturbing behavior starts to emerge.

Tuesday, December 5th

On Tuesday, Hulu subscribers can catch up on or binge the supernatural drama From starring Harold Perrineau. The series follows a town trapped in a strange nightmare with residents unable to leave and slowly discovering the truth behind the terror.

For a classic comedy option, 1990’s Home Alone also becomes available to stream. John Hughes’ beloved Christmas film about a young boy named Kevin left behind over the holidays continues to delight audiences each winter season.

Wednesday, December 6th

Midweek sees the premiere of Hulu’s buzzy new limited series The Patient. Starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, it tells the story of a therapist held prisoner by a serial killer who wants to curb his homicidal urges through therapy sessions. The dark psychological thriller is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Movie fans can check out 2019’s Queen & Slim, the romantic drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith about a couple on the run after a police stop goes wrong. Melina Matsoukas directs this thought-provoking film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, December 7th

Thursday brings the premiere of Hulu’s new documentary series Welcome to Chippendales: The Untold Story. It takes a deeper dive into the true crimes that transpired behind the scenes of the iconic male striptease phenomenon to accompany the scripted drama series.

2014’s Penguins of Madagascar is also being added for a fun family film. The animated spin-off of the Madagascar franchise follows secret agent penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private as they work undercover.

Friday, December 8th

Kicking off the weekend is the premiere of Hulu’s new limited series George & Tammy. Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, it dramatizes the passionate but tumultuous romance and musical partnership between country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Action fans have 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra arriving. The live-action film based on the iconic Hasbro toy line features an all-star cast including Channing Tatum, Sienna Miller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more.

Saturday, December 9th

On Saturday, Hulu subscribers can check out the 2020 documentary I Am Greta about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. It provides a behind-the-scenes look at her rise to prominence as a leading voice in the global environmental movement.

For more family-friendly viewing, 2012’s The Lorax animated film inspired by Dr. Seuss drops. In this tale promoting environmental conservation, Danny DeVito lends his voice as the Lorax, guardian of the forest.

Sunday, December 10th

Wrapping up the week on Sunday is the premiere of Hulu’s latest Original limited series The Most Dangerous Man in America. It tells the compelling true story of Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg and the historic leak that helped end the Vietnam War.

Action fans have 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra arriving. The live-action film based on the iconic Hasbro toy line features an all-star cast including Channing Tatum, Sienna Miller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more.

In summary, Hulu is delivering an impressive slate of new shows and films for subscribers to enjoy throughout the first week of December. From buzzy dramas and documentaries to classic favorites, there should be quality viewing options for all types of audiences.