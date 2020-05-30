Hulu tries out the new Watch Party feature that lets you stream with friends

People looking for a shared visual experience have been offered a new Hulu solution. The streaming service began testing a new feature called Hulu Watch Party. The intent is to allow subscribers to view the same content, at the same time, physically in different locations. The feature will allow up to eight people to view some of the service titles at the same time.

Hulu Watch Party launched on May 28 and is currently only available on the website. Therefore, users cannot start watching parties with friends through the app on a mobile device or TV. It is also available only to those who have an ad-free streaming package. Those who pay for Hulu with ads, or for those who have the service through the Disney + package that also comes with ESPN +, have no luck. The feature is also only available with selected titles in the service library at this time. Hulu, in a post on its website, describes the feature as follows.

"Hulu Watch Party is a trial feature that allows eligible Hulu subscribers to watch movies and shows together and connect long distance. The feature syncs video playback for all participants and adds group chat to the video being viewed "

To use the feature, head over to Hulu in a web browser and find a title available with Watch Party. Then select the Watch Party icon located on the Details page. After that, click start watching. Once playback has started, select the chain icon to copy the link. That link can be shared with other people who can join the broadcast party. An important note is that users must be 18 years of age or older to use the Hulu Watch Party, although it is unclear how the company intends to enforce that.

Once in Watch Party, users can chat with each other in a window to the right of the display screen. A particularly nice feature is that individual viewers can control the playback without affecting the entire group. If someone falls behind for any reason, or presses pause, you can instantly catch up by pressing the "click to catch up" button. The feature was built in-house by Hulu and does not require any add-ons or additional software to run.

During the quarantine, the idea of ​​shared viewing platforms has become increasingly popular. Netflix Party, which is not directly associated with Netflix, became a common way for friends to watch movies or TV shows on the service. Many publications and studios have also started hosting online watch parties, and the filmmakers joined in the fun. The idea is to help fill the void at a time when shared visualization experiences are hard to find. Movie theaters will remain closed until at least July and, even when they open, it will be with drastic measures of social distancing. This story originated from Variety.

