Human remains identified as the missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén

Human remains found in a shallow grave in Texas last week have been identified as the missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén, a lawyer for her family said Sunday.

Army officials informed the family of the identification on Sunday, while in the company of her priest, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press.

Guillén, 20, was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood, where she was.

She was killed and dismembered by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, 20, who killed herself last week, federal and military investigators said.

A local civilian, Cecily Aguilar, 22, was arrested and charged with helping Robinson mutilate and dispose of the body.

The remains were found Tuesday, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, during the search for Guillén.

Investigators were unable to use dental records to identify Guillén due to the condition of the remains, and instead used DNA from bone and hair samples, the attorney said.

The family has said they believe Robinson had been sexually harassing Guillén. They are asking for an investigation by Congress on the matter.

