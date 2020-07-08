Humans were creating necklaces more than 120,000 years ago, according to a new study.

Written by Megan Marples, CNN

Modern humans are not the only ones who love to wear jewelry.

According to a new study, more than 120,000 years ago, prehistoric humans used shells as beads on a string to make what we now call a necklace.

Such projectiles were found directly under human tombs in Qafzeh Cave, which is in Israel near the Mediterranean sea. For the study, which was published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday, the researchers gathered the same shell species found in the cave and conducted experiments on them.

These are one of the oldest human-made ornaments, said Daniella Bar-Yosef Mayer, manager of collections of paleontology and archeomalacology (the study of mollusk remains at archaeological sites) at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at Tel University Aviv.

Shells from the Qafzeh cave in which wear and tear was studied. Credit: Bar-Yosef Mayer and others, 2020

To discover how the shells had been used, the researchers first simulated possible wear of the specimens using various materials, such as sand and leather. After the abrasion, the shells were hung on a rope of wild linen to simulate the wear shells would have had if they were chained.

They found that the abrasions observed in the experiment matched those of the original shell samples. The shells not only showed patterns similar to those hanging on a rope, but also showed abrasions with other shells, meaning they were chained closely together.

Bar-Yosef Mayer, who is also an associate at the Peabody Museum at Harvard University, said she also found ocher-colored spots on four of the five shells they examined.

"Ocher was a substance to color various materials in red and was often used by prehistoric humans, possibly to paint their bodies, to process fur, and more," said Bar-Yosef Mayer. "Possibly giving the shells a red color also had symbolic meanings."

The shells themselves could also have had a greater meaning for the people who used them, according to Bar-Yosef Mayer.

"They could indicate the group identity of the person wearing it, their status in society, or they could reflect certain beliefs," said Bar-Yosef Mayer.

The humans who collected the shells were Homo sapiens that developed in Africa 200,000 to 300,000 years ago and migrated north to Europe and east to Asia, Bar-Yosef Mayer said.

"They were hunter-gatherers who lived off the land, but at that time they began to participate in additional activities that were more symbolic in nature, and of which we were not. (knows) a lot, but we have the projectiles as the first physical evidence of non-utility artifacts, "said Bar-Yosef Mayer.

The researchers also collected shells found in the Misliya Cave, which is further west and closer to the Mediterranean Sea. Those projectiles date back 160,000 years and were not pierced, which showed no indication that humans manipulated them, according to the study.

According to Bar-Yosef Mayer, the gap between the collection of unexploded shells and perforated shells may shed some light on string creation.

"For the first time, we were trying to identify when rope was invented and used," said Bar-Yosef Mayer.

Bar-Yosef Mayer said that starting to identify the date of the rope's invention using shell samples from the two caves is one of the main conclusions of this study because it reveals more about human evolution.

"The important thing is that the older ones were collected by humans and transported to their cave site, but the younger ones also wore clothing that showed they were suspended," said Bar-Yosef Mayer.