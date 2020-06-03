Humble Bundle Announces $1 Million Fund For Black Game Developers

With the United States continuing to organize protests nationwide, Humble package announced on Twitter that they were establishing a fund for games made by Black game developers. With protests in the United States for several days, many companies have turned to social media to show solidarity with protesters and their cause.

Recently in the United States there have been a series of protests and riots in response to the death of American blacks at the hands of police officers, namely the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Since then, several companies within the video game industry, such as Sony, have published publications that show their support, and some have even gone a step further by donating to various organizations and funds dedicated to doing what they can to help.

One of those companies is Humble Bundle, which led to Twitter to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The company has continued its story of having a generous streak by extending a helping hand to those in need at a time that matters even more than the usual Humble Bundle gestures. The company tweeted that it was "announcing a $ 1 million fund dedicated to helping publish black developer games."

At the time, Humble Bundle did not explicitly specify the details of this fund, such as how it would disperse or what the specific ratings would be. The company only stated that it will have more updates soon, but again, did not specify when it could be. In 2017, the Humble Bundle was acquired by IGN, giving you access to IGNThe broad set of resources, both monetary and otherwise. With IGNWith lots of fans and income, the effects on the new Humble Bundle fund could be greater than expected.

As the Black Lives Matter protests continue, so does the fight for everyone involved. Businesses, both large and small, have been damaged across the country, and some are doing their best to help (yet others are just showing up to do it). Gestures like the one Humble Bundle has vowed to endorse could really be helpful to a struggling developer in the world right now. Although the developers await more details, it's another example of how the gaming community has come together to support something bigger than itself at a time that really matters.

Source: Humble Package / Twitter

