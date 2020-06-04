Hundreds, including Al Sharpton, the mother of Eric Garner, to attend the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis

Hundreds of people, including Rev. Al Sharpton and Eric Garner's mother are expected to attend a private memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon in honor George Floyd, the man whose death in police custody sparked protests across the country over police brutality and racial injustice.

Sharpton, who will deliver the eulogy, said he plans to announce a new social movement at the memorial service and demand that federal legislation be enacted to stop racial injustice by police departments across the country, according to the New York Times.

Crowds and media are expected to cover the streets outside the North Central University chapel in Minneapolis, as the service will only be open to friends, family and guests of the Floyd family, according to the university's website.

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICER FACES UPDATED MURDER CHARGE IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, 3 OTHER CHARGES

"It looks like I'm going to go to my son's funeral again," said Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother. the times on Wednesday. “This young man was crying for his mother in the end. That was like my son echoing from the grave saying, "Mom, you have to do something. They are still killing us."

Garner, an unarmed black man, died in 2014 in New York after police drowned him and recorded him saying "I can't breathe," the same phrase that galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and Floyd repeated it before he died.

In the Garner case, family and activists pleaded for five years before the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was removed from the force in 2019, although he never faced federal charges.

A second memorial service in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, is scheduled for Saturday at the Frank J. Lindquist Shrine in Raeford, just outside of Fayetteville.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, and other public figures and celebrities are expected to attend the third memorial service in Houston scheduled for Tuesday at The Fountain of Praise, KABC-TV reported. Floyd attended high school in Houston and lived there most of his life until he moved to Minneapolis five years ago.

THE VIDEO OF MINNEAPOLIS GEORGE FLOYD IS COMPARED WITH KAEPERNICK TAKING A KNEE, ANOTHER ERIC GARNER "I CAN'T BREATHE THE CASE", SAY THE ACTIVISTS

Senate Democrats gathered in the Emancipation Room of the Capitol Visitor Center to maintain a nine-minute silence Thursday morning, the Washington Post reported. He noted the nearly nine minutes that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded taping his knee against Floyd's neck as he pleaded for his life.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office updated the charges against Chauvin to murder in the second degree. The other three officers involved: Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao were arrested on Wednesday night and charged with two counts of Aid, Instigation and Second Degree Murder. Chauvin, who still faces murder and third-degree manslaughter charges, was arrested last Friday. The four officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department on May 26, the day after Floyd's death.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights filed civil rights charges against the Minneapolis Police Department and promised to investigate any discriminatory racial practices or policies, Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner also announced Wednesday that Floyd had posthumously tested positive for coronavirus, without saying that the virus played a role in his death. The pandemic, which has dominated news coverage for months as Americans have been told to stay indoors, has taken a back seat largely as the nation mourns Floyd and calls for an end to systemic racism. The virus also has disproportionately members of the black community.

Social distancing measures are expected to be implemented for the hundreds of guests at the funeral on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 10,000 people have been arrested across the country for civil unrest since Memorial Day, estimates The Associated Press.

As many cities imposed nightly curfews to curb looting and prevent outsiders from entering to cause chaos, police have clashed with protesters, firing rubber bullets and firing tear gas to disperse crowds. Officers have also suffered violent attacks, most recently as a New York City police officer on looting patrol was stabbed in the neck, and two others were shot in an "unprovoked attack" on Wednesday night.

As companies, which have already been hit by the pandemic, are looted, smashed and burned, President Trump has clashed with senior officials over whether to send the military to the cities to restore peace.