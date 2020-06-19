Hundreds Join Illinois Governor March 15 Through Downtown Chicago

Lonita Baker, an attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, reacted today to an announcement that an officer involved in Taylor's murder will be fired, saying to CNN: "We are excited to receive this news and are encouraged."

However, this is only one step. We are waiting for the other officers to be held accountable and for additional charges to be filed, but this is a step in the right direction, "Baker said.

This morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that he was initiating termination proceedings against Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison.

Fischer has repeatedly said that he cannot take action in this case, Baker told CNN, "but this information shows that he has the ability to take action and we hope he will do the same with the other officers involved."

Baker says he spoke to Taylor's mother and said "he enjoyed receiving this news and this was the best news he has ever received."

Taylor was killed after officers entered her home and exchanged fire with her boyfriend just before 1 a.m. from March 13.

