Hundreds of Beijing flights canceled after virus resurgence





On Wednesday, Beijing reported 31 new cases of Covid-19 for the previous day, bringing the total number of infections in the past six days to 137.

The outbreak, linked to the city's largest wholesale food market, Xinfadi, is the worst coronavirus resurgence in China since the initial epidemic was under control in March.

The latest outbreak has already spread to nine of Beijing's 16 districts and four other provinces, not only in neighboring Hebei, but also in Liaoning in the northeast, Sichuan in the southwest, and Zhejiang on the east coast of the country.

To curb the spread of the virus in the country, authorities banned all residents living in medium or high risk neighborhoods from leaving Beijing, as well as people connected to the Xinfadi market. So far, the city has 27 areas designated as medium risk and another area, near Xinfadi, marked as high risk.

Other residents of the city of 20 million are urged not to make non-essential trips outside the capital, but those who insist on leaving must produce a negative coronavirus test result obtained within a week, according to the municipal government announcement. A growing number of cities and provinces, including Shanghai, have said they will impose restrictions, such as mandatory quarantine, on people arriving from Beijing, especially those from medium or high-risk neighborhoods.

Mass flight cancellations 2 High alert Mass flight cancellations While the Beijing government did not announce the suspension of transportation in and out of the city, hundreds of flights were canceled at Beijing's two main airports on Wednesday, according to aviation data providers. There was no official announcement from the Chinese government about flight cancellations. CNN has reached out to Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines for comment, but has received no response. According to aviation data tracker Variflight, as of 3 p.m. Local time on Wednesday (3 a.m. ET), at least 630 flights were canceled or likely canceled at Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, about half of all scheduled flights. Air traffic from both airports had increased from May to this week's drastic drop, data from Variflight showed. Flight Master, another China-based aviation data provider, said 1,255 flights had been scrapped at both airports on Wednesday, accounting for 67% of outbound flights and 68% of inbound flights. Air China, the country's flag carrier, announced on social media that 297 flights arriving or departing from Beijing Capital International Airport were canceled. "Affected by the outbreak in Beijing, there are massive delays and cancellations of arrival and departure flights," his statement said, without specifying whether authorities had issued any orders for the cancellations. Several national airlines, including Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Hainan Airlines, have promised full refunds to passengers who bought tickets to leave Beijing from this week until the end of June, according to the state newspaper People & # 39; s Daily. The country's railway authorities have also announced full refunds on all tickets to and from Beijing booked before Wednesday, People's Daily reported. Earlier this week, the city had already suspended all outgoing taxi and car transportation services, and some long-distance bus routes between Beijing and neighboring provinces. High alert Describing the new outbreak as "very serious," the Beijing municipal government raised its alert level to Level 2 on Tuesday night, the second highest in a four-tier public health emergency response system, increasing restrictive measures throughout the city. All kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools closed, and students were told to study online again, a frequent practice in China from February to April, when most schools closed due to the initial outbreak of coronavirus. On Wednesday, Beijing officials said at a press conference that the city's university entrance exams will be held as scheduled for July 7. Students must stay home for two weeks before taking the tests, authorities said. Businesses and factories may remain open, but employees are encouraged to work from home, according to the government announcement. The city is also reintroducing strict access rules in and out of all residential communities, requiring visitors to register and monitor their temperatures. This occurs after 29 residential communities around Xinfadi and two other food markets in the city were subjected to strict blockades, after cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the markets.

