Hundreds of people gather without masks for the annual & # 39; White Trash Bash & # 39;

Hundreds of people, many without masks, attended the 10th annual "White Trash Bash" party in Illinois over the weekend, despite authorities warning that coronavirus cases are on the rise in the area, according to a report. local.

At least 200 boats full of revelers filled the Illinois River in East Peoria on Saturday for the all-day party of drinking and socializing in large groups, WMBD reported.

According to the media, none of the 500 party goers was seen wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Authorities had issued a warning before the outbreak, reminding people that "Covid 19 numbers are increasing in our area."

"This event has the potential to expose everyone to the virus," the Fon du Lac Park District Police Department wrote on Facebook.

"Use common sense and social distancing."

But ultimately, officials said there isn't much they can do to ensure attendees are aware of the virus.

"We try to get people to have a voluntary social distance," said Fon Du Lac Park District Director Mike Johnson, "but at the end of the day, the goal is to get through this event and get everyone home safely."

Illinois has more than 180,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,500 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health.