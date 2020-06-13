Hundreds of people take St. Marks Place to drink despite coronavirus

Hundreds of partygoers gathered Friday night at St. Marks Place in the East Village, condemning the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds of at least 200 were seen drinking outside for hours, most without face masks, only on the stretch between A Avenue and First Avenue.

Revelers lounged against the shelves of the Citi Bike or strolled with beer mugs and hard bottles tucked into koozies in what looked like a giant bar.

"In my view, it is like (past) the 8th; that is my marker," said Sarah, a law student who lives in East Village, referring to the date that marks the entrance of the city in its Phase One of reopening under state guidelines.

"Now I'm like, how long can you live on your own in Tinder? You can't do that long enough anymore. You have to venture out," he added.

MTA buses and other vehicles crawled through the huge crowd of pants, which spilled onto the street as others sat on the sidewalk.

The Post noted that two marked police cars were crossing the block, but none stopped to head to the scene.

Restaurants and bars are still prohibited from entering customers, but since the city closed they have been allowed to dispense beverages through pickup or delivery.

Still, it is still illegal to drink in public.

"Originally, I was a little hesitant about the scene (but) when you got drunk, all the reservations I had were thrown out the window," said Yael, 26, who works in real estate and lives on the block, and who was refused to give his last name.

Phase One has enabled retail stores to begin pickup on the sidewalk or in-store pickup, while construction, manufacturing, wholesale, and agriculture work has also been given the green light to start again.

"I don't blame companies trying to keep the lights on, but what is the real f-?" Twitter user Jenni Miller reflected after the popular neighborhood Twitter account Evgrieve Posted a clip of the party.

The Friday night scene came after Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier in the day shared more good news about the coronavirus, claiming that New York has the least spread of the deadly bug among any state in the country.

But experts have warned that it may be two to three weeks before epidemiologists can count spikes of infection, the time it takes for sick people to start showing up in hospitals.

Multiple states across the country have seen new spikes in cases after less restrictive reopens, including Florida, Arizona, and Texas.