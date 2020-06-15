Hundreds of surfers row to protest police brutality and honor black lives

Lou Harris, the founder of the East Coast Chapter of the Black Surfing Association, organized a row on New York's Rockaway Beach on June 6.

The peaceful rally drew more than 350 surfers with Black Lives Matter signs and chanted the name of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

"I expected it to be 50 or 60 people, but hundreds of surfers turned up," Harris told CNN. "It was really exciting and crazy to see it. It was very diverse and felt like a rock concert. It wasn't just for George Floyd, but for every African American victim of police brutality."

Paddle outs are a Hawaiian tradition that are generally organized as a form of protest or to honor surfers who died in the community. During rowing trips, surfers swim in the water and organize themselves in a circle. Then they sing and throw the flowers into the water and sing.