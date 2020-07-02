Hundreds of teenagers at the party & # 39; pong fest & # 39; in Texas were exposed to coronavirus, authorities say

At the time of the party, several teens were awaiting the results of their Covid-19 test, and have since tested positive, according to Shelly Parks, spokeswoman for Austin Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

Municipal and health authorities are now urging all attendees to get tested and isolate themselves.

"Unfortunately, our case load is likely to increase because there was a big party," Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox said during a live Facebook event last week.

In an email sent to CNN on Wednesday, Cox said it remains unclear if the part led to a large number of cases in the area. The mayor said the city has had 105 cases, 50 of which are currently active.