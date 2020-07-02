Hundreds of teenagers at the party & # 39; pong fest & # 39; in Texas were exposed to coronavirus, authorities say

At the time of the party, several teens were awaiting the results of their Covid-19 test, and have since tested positive, according to Shelly Parks, spokeswoman for Austin Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
Municipal and health authorities are now urging all attendees to get tested and isolate themselves.
"Unfortunately, our case load is likely to increase because there was a big party," Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox said during a live Facebook event last week.
In an email sent to CNN on Wednesday, Cox said it remains unclear if the part led to a large number of cases in the area. The mayor said the city has had 105 cases, 50 of which are currently active.
Authorities learned of the exposure because health workers "ask for participation in meetings to be mentioned for contact-finding purposes when people undergo the test," Parks told CNN.