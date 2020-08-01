Hundreds of thousands flee TikTok by Byte as Trump ban looms

Byte, a social media app launched in January, could swallow a good chunk of TikTok's 800 million users when President Trump threatens to ban China-based technology.

On July 9, just two days after the feds first mentioned taking action against TikTok over concerns that China was using it to collect data and spy on Americans, 622,000 web rats fled the sinking app and They downloaded Byte, according to data from Sensor Tower, a website that tracks app data.

Unlike TikTok, Byte is American-made. It was created by Dom Hofmann, co-founder of Vine, another very popular app that was acquired by Twitter in 2012 but closed in October 2017. It was then that Hofmann started working on Byte.

Confusingly, TikTok is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance, which has no relationship with its similarly named American competitor.

While many TikTok users are panicking about the possibility of losing their beloved app, some are taking the transition to Byte calmly.

Rotem Cudkevich, 20, a Rutgers University student, says she immediately downloaded Byte in July after learning of the possible ban. "I didn't know what I would do with my free time without TikTok. I spend hours scrolling through the app every day."

University of Chicago student Jake La Fronz, 21, likes Byte for its "bigger, cleaner icons that make browsing easier … while TikTok can feel awkward and slow at times."

The downside, he added, was that Byte "lacks the cultural relevance that TikTok has generated."

Although similar, the three video-sharing apps have key differences.

On Vine, users could record and post six-second loop videos that followers could republish, like, or send to friends.

Launched in September 2016, TikTok allows users to post videos 15-60 seconds long, but with many more features, including thousands of filters, sound effects, and the ability to insert text directly into clips.

Like its predecessor, Byte features 6-second loop videos, but this time with special effects.

Byte and TikTok have complex algorithms that provide users with an endless, custom stream of videos to navigate. In Byte, this function is called "Your mix" and in TikTok, "For you".

Some TikTok users have found Byte to be a viable backup.

"I heard that Byte was released by the creator of Vine and used to love Vine, so I downloaded it and created an account right away," said La Fronz of Marlboro, NJ. "I assumed I had a chance to be as big or bigger than TikTok."

Even the TikTok stars have started migrating to the app just in case. Addison Rae, whose TikTok has 53.4 million followers, opened an account on Byte under the name "notaddison" with a smaller, but still massive, following of 15 million users.

Byte did not reply to multiple messages seeking comment.