Hundreds of thousands more could die of coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean, warns an international agency

By October 1, that number could increase by more than 300,000.

That was the headline at this week's press conference with the Pan American Health Organization, citing models from the University of Washington that predict more than 438,000 total deaths across the region as of the end of September. That means that, on average, almost 3,500 people could die from the virus every day between now and then.

The creators of the model say they assumed that the countries in the projection will follow the guidelines of social distancing. And if prevention measures are weakened, deaths could be even higher.

Big populations, big problems.

The eight most populous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean [Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Chile and Ecuador] represent more than 82% of the region's population.

Therefore, it is not surprising that these countries are driving exponential growth in both coronavirus cases and deaths.

Of the total of 33 countries in the region, these eight countries represent 94% of total cases and 96% of total deaths.

Brazil is by far the worst criminal. Their recorded cases and deaths – 1,496,858 and 61,884, respectively, through Thursday – continue to rise. His seven-day moving average of recently confirmed cases is as high as ever. Reporting more than 40,000 new cases in one day is no longer unusual.

Despite that, the economy has begun to reopen substantially in many parts of the country where it had previously closed. In Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, bars and restaurants were allowed to open at 50% of their capacity.

In Mexico, the reopening of the economy has also taken center stage. In Mexico City, by far the most affected part of the country, customers enjoyed cocktails and snacks in restaurants this week for the first time since March 23. Now the opening of hotels, lounges and markets is also allowed.

This despite the fact that the death toll stands at 21,189 as of Thursday night. That death toll is approximately double what it was a month ago and is now higher than that of Spain.

Actual deaths from the virus are probably even higher. In an interview with the Washington Post, Mexico's undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that a government report to be published soon suggests that there were three times more deaths in Mexico City from March to May than expected in a normal year. . He told the newspaper that of those additional deaths, "… most are likely to be greedy."

In general, the region's smaller countries have fared much better to contain their outbreaks. Uruguay and Paraguay have less than 50 deaths combined. Belize has only registered 28 cases in total since the outbreak began.

But health officials are concerned about some of the other smaller countries like Costa Rica, which has seen its total case more than double in the past month. The Pan American Health Organization says that new cases may not peak until October.

The broad toll of the outbreak

The economic outlook in Latin America and the Caribbean was not good before the pandemic hit. It has gotten a lot worse since then.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that the combined GDP in the region and the Caribbean will drop 9.4% in 2020. That's four points worse than its April forecast and it would be the worst recession since record keeping began.

Even countries that have largely saved themselves from the worst health effects of the pandemic will not be able to avoid the consequences.

Many island nations in the Caribbean have a limited number of cases, but they will see massive impacts on their economies as tourism, the soul of many of them, falls precipitously.

Perhaps then, unsurprisingly, Latin America and the Caribbean could see record unemployment figures as a result of the pandemic. More than 41 million people could be unemployed in 2020, according to a new report from the International Labor Organization, an increase of almost 60% compared to 2019.

Some of the unemployed will come from the airline industry, and the region's airlines are among the worst affected in the world.

Mexican airline Aeroméxico filed for bankruptcy this week, the third airline in the region to do so since the outbreak began, joining LatAm Airlines and Avianca Airlines.

And from the economy to the environment, the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research recorded more fires in the Amazon in June than in any previous June since 2007.

Forest fires may not seem directly connected to a deadly virus. But environmental activists have warned that illegal loggers and ranchers have taken advantage of limited official resources during the pandemic, burning large tracts of forest for financial gain.

Signs of hope

Peru and Chile have recorded the sixth and seventh most confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, with a combined total of almost 600,000.

But after months of grim news, both countries sounded more hopeful this week.

In Chile, Wednesday marked the lowest single-day increase in new cases since May 19. The country's seven-day average has also decreased significantly from its peak on June 21.

"At the national level, the data is good," said Chile's health minister Enrique Paris. "The country still has a fever, but the fever is much lower," he continued, referring to the improvement in the number of infections.

On Thursday, Peru marked its sixth consecutive day that the number of people admitted to hospitals was greater than the number of new cases.

Peru's health ministry said in a statement Thursday was "… one of its best dates in the fight against the pandemic."