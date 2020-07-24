Hundreds protest outside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home Thursday night and demanded that the local police department be stopped, according to local media.

The rally came after Lightfoot reportedly made a radical change and accepted President Trump's plan to send 200 federal agents to Windy City, after a shooting outside a funeral home that killed at least 15 persons.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed to let the feds enter Chicago. So this is the scene outside your house tonight. " tweeted a person.

At another time, the protesters asked Lightfoot to get out of his house, shouting "Where's Lori? Get your butt out of the house." footage shows.

The march took off earlier in the evening from Logan Square, where protesters demonstrated to demand the reallocation of funds from the Chicago Police Department, according to local media WGN-TV.

Protesters also demanded justice for an 18-year-old activist named Miracle Boyd, WFLD-TV reported. She was seen on video of a cell phone being beaten by an officer when protesters and police clashed near the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park last week.

While the protest was taking place, local media reported that Lightfoot planned to remove the controversial statue as early as Thursday night.

Several of the protesters. They were seen breaking into the dance in celebration of the news.