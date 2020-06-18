Hungary's transgender law throws the community into limbo

Ivett Ordog, 39, is one of those affected by the new law that prohibits legal gender changes. "Although I would never live the life of a man again, that strange alien I used to see in the mirror, I'm also living in fear because I have no idea what's next," he says.

The coronavirus pandemic poses a major threat to the health systems, economies, and most vulnerable people in countries.

But advocates for the transgender community say Hungary has chosen this moment to introduce a law that hurts transgender people, one of its most marginalized groups. While Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ruled by decree, the government introduced a new law that prohibits legal gender changes, although it did not use its emergency powers to pass the law.

The bill, passed by parliament on May 19 and promulgated a week later, states that "sex at birth" will be recorded in the Hungarian civil registry, and cannot be changed later in identification documents such as licenses driving and passports.

Hungarians can only choose from a register of specifically "male" or "female" names according to their attributed sex marker. They are not allowed to use a different gender category name in their legal documents, and there are no gender neutral names, so many intersex, transgender, and non-binary people will be forced to be legally bound to a name they say , does not reflect them.

Iceland, Sweden, and Finland had similar rules that allowed names only from established lists until they were changed in recent years.

“When I first heard about this new law, I was very angry. Angry because this country, which is part of my identity, and I am very proud to be Hungarian, tells me that it does not want me to be who I am. It's very dehumanizing, "says Daniel Gyarmati, 20. He realized he was transgender four years ago, approximately when the government first suspended legal gender recognition, which made him" despair. "Gyarmati wanted to go to the university, but he was afraid that people would see his old name in the system. When the suspension was lifted for a few months before the April 2018 elections, Gyarmati was able to change his name and start college "with a calm heart." it will remain despite the new law. "My request to change my name and gender has not yet been approved, so I am one of the great victims of this law," says Laura Andrassy, ​​28. "I am outraged. … I am upset, but I am not surprised, sadly. I will fight for my right because I want to have a family later, but this law prevents me. If I cannot do it here, I will do it in another place in this world " Andrassy says she began to accept who she was after meeting the trans community while living in France and the United States. “In Paris, acceptance was never a question. Even in Utah, one of the most conservative places in the United States, there is more acceptance than in Hungary, "she says.

Transgender rights groups say this change will mean that trans, non-binary, and intersex people are exposed to possible discrimination every time they use a bank, rent property, or apply for a job.

Budapest-based photographer Akos Stiller wanted to capture portraits of people who may miss out on determining their own identities under the new law.

"I knew they had to take a very difficult path, both emotionally and physically, to become the gender they want to be, and this led me to believe that these people face really difficult challenges."

After the legislation was proposed, he said, "I began to feel that sharing their stories is a necessity."

“Society can sometimes be really judged by how it deals with its minorities or the most vulnerable members. I think it is very important to know the stories of these people. "

Noah Horvath, 30, realized that he was transgender when he was 18 years old. "I was afraid of what it would be like if I told my parents about my identity: would they kick me out of the family?" When he was 26, he decided "that if I want to live a happy life, I have to do something about it." She started her transition on March 8, 2017, International Women's Day. After two months of taking hormones, she says, "No one could have seen that I was born as a woman, but my documents still showed that I was a woman." He says he had some embarrassing situations where people didn't know that his bank card belonged to him. Horvath was one of a group of transgender applicants who filed a successful lawsuit through the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to change gender while the process was suspended.

Hungary is a member of the EU, but Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been forging his own path. It has introduced a series of laws that tighten regulations on the media, the central bank, constitutional courts and non-governmental organizations, measures that EU leaders have warned would undermine Hungary's democracy. In 2012, the new Hungarian constitution defined life as the beginning of conception and marriage between a man and a woman, and did not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation. In 2016, the legal route to change gender was suspended, and only briefly lifted in the months leading up to the 2018 elections.

Society Háttér, an LGBTQ rights group, tells CNN that there are concerns that the new law may be extended to people who have already legally changed their gender. Board member Tamás Dombos says the association has already received calls from trans people considering leaving the country, or even committing suicide.

While many countries have legal routes to change gender, the ease with which it varies varies from country to country, and discrimination against trans people is common worldwide. The Trans Murder Monitoring project recorded 2,982 murders of trans and gender-diverse people worldwide between January 1, 2008 and September 30, 2018.

Ivett Ordog, left, says that as someone who is not visibly transgender, he faces "awkward and sometimes dangerous situations" every time he shows his ID because he has to go out every time. Ordog had made the transition when he met his partner, Atanaz Talos, 30. Talos was still living as a woman, but he wanted to make the transition, and now he has. Ordog considered herself a lesbian at the time and says she had to consider how she felt about it. "I have come to the conclusion that it is not his gender that I love, and I can love him as a man." Anna Hídvégi, 28, took a long time to accept that she was transgender after she was called as a child. “Elementary school was terrible for me. They harassed me a lot, ”he said. She changed her name when she was 24 years old. "When I first heard about this new law, I got mad one day, very depressed for the next, but on the third, I thought, let's do something about it. As an activist, I'm trying to talk as much as possible about it. You can try to change my gender, but I will not cooperate with them in any way. I will go to jail if necessary.

The Hungarian government defended the law and told CNN in an emailed statement that "it does not affect the right of men and women to freely experience and exercise their identities as they wish."

"In no way does the relevant section of the bill that some people criticize prevent a person from exercising their fundamental rights derived from their human dignity or from living according to their identity," the statement continued.

Since coming to power in 2010, Orbán has been reducing LGBTQ rights in Hungary.

Hungary recognizes legal unions for same-sex couples, but the ruling Fidesz party, which has become increasingly populist under Orbán, opposes legalizing same-sex marriage. There have also been proposals in recent years to strip the rights of same-sex couples, Dombas says, although Parliament did not approve them.

In 2018, Orbán angered universities by banning gender studies programs, and government lawmakers attacked Coca-Cola for publishing ads that included kissing images of same-sex couples. A government lawmaker called for the banning of the Budapest Pride Parade and the President of the National Assembly called gay men and lesbian second-class citizens, and compared same-sex adoption to pedophilia.

Eszter Berencsi, 29, believes it is "unethical" that the government introduced this law during the coronavirus crisis "since anyone who is against it does not have the democratic right to oppose it: they cannot speak out against it , cannot be arranged in person against due to restrictions. " Berencsi says that from kindergarten he knew that "something was not right with me," but he buried the feelings. Around the age of 9, she realized that she "didn't have to live in this body forever" and found it "comforting" during puberty to know that it might change later. In 2016, his transition began. "I do not receive anything negative in my daily life, although they say that I am quite" passing ", which means that you would not say that I was not born as a woman," she says.

A 2019 survey by the Median research group cited by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) found that 70% of Hungarians believed that trans people should have access to legal gender recognition .

Katrin Hugendubel, ILGA-Europe's defense director, said in a statement that legal gender recognition was "the cornerstone of access to equality and non-discrimination for trans and intersex people", and without it, they would be "subject to immense stigma, discrimination, harassment and violence ”when performing simple tasks such as visiting the doctor or requesting a cell phone.

Human rights groups, including the Háttér Society, are now requesting that the law be sent for review to the Constitutional Court, the main organization protecting the Hungarian democratic state, which decides on the constitutionality of the acts of parliament.

"In this case, this would be such a direct conflict with the government, and we are a little afraid that they are not brave enough to do that," Dombos said.

Erik Erdős, 23, is a trans activist who spent years accepting who he was but now cannot legally change gender. “I am afraid to present my documents. I wouldn't know how many years they would be evaluated. There is so much uncertainty. I am afraid that they will deny me. It was a very long journey to realize that I am transgender. I was in my 20s and had four suicide attempts before that. When I admitted that I am transgender, it was a great relief to me. I finally realized what the "problem" was with me all the time. "When gender recognition was suspended in Hungary in 2016, he says:" I felt desperate, I was alone then. Adam Csikós, 23, received his documents two years ago, but says he always feared that a law would take away his happiness. He says that in high school, he tried to fit in like a girl, but still cut his hair because that reflected who he was. He felt that the way he experienced things internally differed from what the people around him expected of him. “I never had any illusions that I can live happily ever after in peace. I hoped that after years, due to some law, my past will return. The many bad feelings will come back because legally I couldn't use the name and gender with which I lived my daily life, ”he says.

Háttér says thousands of transgender people have reached out to him for legal support, and plans to help some defy the law in the country's lower courts. Meanwhile, 23 applicants have brought their case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with the help of the Transgender Transgender Association. But the judicial process could take years, according to Dombos.

Photographer Stiller says Hungary's new law seems like a plan to create "misery" for people who often already face doubts about their identity.

"This is really an effort to make them realize, in fact, this is how they should be, how they should live their lives," he said. "I think it is really difficult and should be respected."

She hopes her photographs will make people in Hungary and around the world think more about transgender people and be "more understanding of their struggles, their feelings, and how they want to live their lives."

As the world faces great challenges, including a deadly virus, the simple desire to choose a legal identity now seems increasingly beyond the reach of Hungarian transgender people.

Zsanett Séra, 28, started trying to change the gender in August 2018 and recently certified it after several lawsuits and round-trip processes through the system. "Although I have received this change, I am afraid this new law will withdraw it," says Séra. "I find it scandalous that I fought for this name change for a year and a half … and with just a stroke of the pen they returned it to me." She believes that only a small percentage of society views trans people in a negative light. "This minority is very loud on the Internet and very quiet actually," she says.