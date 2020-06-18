Hungary's transgender law throws the community into limbo

Ivett Ordog, 39, is one of those affected by the new law that prohibits legal gender changes. "Although I would never live the life of a man again, that strange alien I used to see in the mirror, I'm also living in fear because I have no idea what's next," he says.
<! –
->
The coronavirus pandemic poses a major threat to the health systems, economies, and most vulnerable people in countries.
But advocates for the transgender community say Hungary has chosen this moment to introduce a law that hurts transgender people, one of its most marginalized groups. While Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ruled by decree, the government introduced a new law that prohibits legal gender changes, although it did not use its emergency powers to pass the law.
The bill, passed by parliament on May 19 and promulgated a week later, states that "sex at birth" will be recorded in the Hungarian civil registry, and cannot be changed later in identification documents such as licenses driving and passports.
Hungarians can only choose from a register of specifically "male" or "female" names according to their attributed sex marker. They are not allowed to use a different gender category name in their legal documents, and there are no gender neutral names, so many intersex, transgender, and non-binary people will be forced to be legally bound to a name they say , does not reflect them.
Iceland, Sweden, and Finland had similar rules that allowed names only from established lists until they were changed in recent years.
Transgender rights groups say this change will mean that trans, non-binary, and intersex people are exposed to possible discrimination every time they use a bank, rent property, or apply for a job.
Budapest-based photographer Akos Stiller wanted to capture portraits of people who may miss out on determining their own identities under the new law.
"I knew they had to take a very difficult path, both emotionally and physically, to become the gender they want to be, and this led me to believe that these people face really difficult challenges."
After the legislation was proposed, he said, "I began to feel that sharing their stories is a necessity."
“Society can sometimes be really judged by how it deals with its minorities or the most vulnerable members. I think it is very important to know the stories of these people. "
Hungary is a member of the EU, but Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been forging his own path. It has introduced a series of laws that tighten regulations on the media, the central bank, constitutional courts and non-governmental organizations, measures that EU leaders have warned would undermine Hungary's democracy. In 2012, the new Hungarian constitution defined life as the beginning of conception and marriage between a man and a woman, and did not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation. In 2016, the legal route to change gender was suspended, and only briefly lifted in the months leading up to the 2018 elections.
Society Háttér, an LGBTQ rights group, tells CNN that there are concerns that the new law may be extended to people who have already legally changed their gender. Board member Tamás Dombos says the association has already received calls from trans people considering leaving the country, or even committing suicide.
While many countries have legal routes to change gender, the ease with which it varies varies from country to country, and discrimination against trans people is common worldwide. The Trans Murder Monitoring project recorded 2,982 murders of trans and gender-diverse people worldwide between January 1, 2008 and September 30, 2018.
The Hungarian government defended the law and told CNN in an emailed statement that "it does not affect the right of men and women to freely experience and exercise their identities as they wish."
"In no way does the relevant section of the bill that some people criticize prevent a person from exercising their fundamental rights derived from their human dignity or from living according to their identity," the statement continued.
Since coming to power in 2010, Orbán has been reducing LGBTQ rights in Hungary.
Hungary recognizes legal unions for same-sex couples, but the ruling Fidesz party, which has become increasingly populist under Orbán, opposes legalizing same-sex marriage. There have also been proposals in recent years to strip the rights of same-sex couples, Dombas says, although Parliament did not approve them.
In 2018, Orbán angered universities by banning gender studies programs, and government lawmakers attacked Coca-Cola for publishing ads that included kissing images of same-sex couples. A government lawmaker called for the banning of the Budapest Pride Parade and the President of the National Assembly called gay men and lesbian second-class citizens, and compared same-sex adoption to pedophilia.
A 2019 survey by the Median research group cited by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) found that 70% of Hungarians believed that trans people should have access to legal gender recognition .
Katrin Hugendubel, ILGA-Europe's defense director, said in a statement that legal gender recognition was "the cornerstone of access to equality and non-discrimination for trans and intersex people", and without it, they would be "subject to immense stigma, discrimination, harassment and violence ”when performing simple tasks such as visiting the doctor or requesting a cell phone.
Human rights groups, including the Háttér Society, are now requesting that the law be sent for review to the Constitutional Court, the main organization protecting the Hungarian democratic state, which decides on the constitutionality of the acts of parliament.
"In this case, this would be such a direct conflict with the government, and we are a little afraid that they are not brave enough to do that," Dombos said.
Háttér says thousands of transgender people have reached out to him for legal support, and plans to help some defy the law in the country's lower courts. Meanwhile, 23 applicants have brought their case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with the help of the Transgender Transgender Association. But the judicial process could take years, according to Dombos.
Photographer Stiller says Hungary's new law seems like a plan to create "misery" for people who often already face doubts about their identity.
"This is really an effort to make them realize, in fact, this is how they should be, how they should live their lives," he said. "I think it is really difficult and should be respected."
She hopes her photographs will make people in Hungary and around the world think more about transgender people and be "more understanding of their struggles, their feelings, and how they want to live their lives."
As the world faces great challenges, including a deadly virus, the simple desire to choose a legal identity now seems increasingly beyond the reach of Hungarian transgender people.
Akos Stiller is a photographer based in Budapest, Hungary. He is represented by Redux Pictures. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram.
Photo editors: Brett Roegiers and Sarah Tilotta