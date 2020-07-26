Hurricane Douglas could become the third in modern history to make landfall in Hawaii







There have been a handful of tropical storms on the islands, but hurricane-force storms have been very rare.

The two times since 1900 when a hurricane made landfall were Hurricane Iniki in 1992 and Hurricane Dot in 1959. Iniki was a strong Category 4 storm on the ground and Hurricane Dot was Category 1.

"It is quite common for hurricanes to head towards Hawaii, but they generally dissipate or at least weaken considerably before impacting the islands," said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University.

"For example, both Lane and Olivia impacted Hawaii in 2018. Also, in 2016, both Lester and Madeline threatened Hawaii."