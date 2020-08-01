Hurricane Isaias hits Bahamas as Florida prepares for impact

Hurricane Isaias tore the roof tiles off and blew into the trees as it made its way through the Bahamas early Saturday morning and headed for the Florida coast, where authorities in Miami said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks.

Miami Mayor Carlos Giménez said Friday that 20 evacuation centers were on standby that could be established with COVID-19 security measures.

"We still don't think it is necessary to open shelters for this storm, but they are ready," he said.

North Carolina authorities ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island, which was hit by Hurricane Dorian last year, starting Saturday night. Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas evacuated people on Abaco Island, who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian. People living in the extreme east of Grand Bahama were also transferred.

Isaías had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph early Saturday and it was possible to strengthen it later on Saturday, the United States National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm centered about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas and was moving northwest at 14 mph.

Paula Miller, Mercy Corps director for the Bahamas, told The Associated Press that while the islands can normally withstand strong hurricanes, some have been destabilized by the coronavirus pandemic and the damage caused by Dorian.

"With everything that is not fully insured, the property is not insured, the home is not ready, even a Category 1 will be enough to delay them," he said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the east coast of Florida from Boca Raton, just north of Miami, about 150 miles north to the Volusia-Brevard county line. Hurricane watch was in place from Hallandale Beach to south Boca Raton.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state was "fully prepared for this and any future storms during this hurricane season," with stocks of personal protective equipment, generators, bottled water and ready-to-distribute meals.

But he urged people to have seven days of food, water and medicine on hand, and said state coronavirus testing sites in areas where the storm could strike would be closed.

"Our sites, because they are outdoors with tents, if it had winds of 40, 50 miles per hour, it would just collapse," he said. "Security is paramount to that."

The Miami mayor said the COVID-19 social distancing measures meant that each person in the shelters needed to be 40 square feet and that no more cafeteria-style dinners would be allowed. People who are infected with the new coronavirus and need to evacuate will be isolated in classrooms, separating them from the general population, Giménez said.

In Daytona Beach and Polk County, authorities distributed sandbags and other officials advised people to have enough emergency supplies at home for three to seven days.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the northwest and central Bahamas.

"Keep ducking down," said Trevor Basden, director of the Bahamas meteorology department.

Two of those islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, were hit by Dorian, a Category 5 storm that hung over the area for two days and killed at least 70 people, with more than 280 missing. People still live in tents on both islands, and authorities said the teams tried to remove the leftover remains before Isaias.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis relaxed a coronavirus blockade as a result of the storm, but imposed 10 p.m. at 5 am. curfew. He said that supermarkets, pharmacies, service stations and hardware stores would remain open as long as the weather allowed.

The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 14 deaths. It recently banned travelers from the US after an increase in cases after it reopened to international tourism.

On Thursday, when it was still a tropical storm, Isaías cut down trees, destroyed crops, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity or water.

Authorities reported that a man died in the Dominican Republic when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. More than 5,000 people were evacuated and more than 130 communities were isolated by the floods.

In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from the floods that swept away a woman who was still missing.

Isaiah was expected to drop 4 to 8 inches of rain in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.