Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane landed just after 11 p.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136 km / h).

Coastal shops and restaurants closed early, power began to flicker in oceanfront hotels, and even the most adventurous of the beach left the arena on Monday night when Hurricane Isaias, recently strengthened, rushed into the Carolinas.

The US National Hurricane Center has warned residents of seaside homes to prepare for storms of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) and up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in some places, while Isaías was advancing along the coast. The Carolinas were not the only states at risk.

"All of these rains could produce flash floods in parts of the eastern Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeastern United States," said Daniel Brown, a senior hurricane specialist at the United States National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm warning spread to Maine, where flash flooding was possible in some areas on Wednesday.

The center also warned of possible tornadoes in North Carolina on Monday night and early Tuesday, and from eastern Virginia to southern New England later on Tuesday.

Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) was upgraded again from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane at 11 p.m. EDT. The storm centered about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach. It was moving northeast at 22 mph (35 kph). The Hurricane Center said it expected the storm to make landfall early Tuesday near southern North Carolina.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and lashed out at the Bahamas, but remained at sea while passing Florida over the weekend, providing relief to emergency managers who had to accommodate evacuees with masks in shelters against storms

President Donald Trump on Monday described Isaiah as "very serious."

"The storm surge and inland flooding are possible and everyone should remain vigilant until it passes," Trump said.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina ordered swimmers to get out of the water to avoid strong waves and strong rip currents. As night fell, power began to flicker in the beachfront hotels as Isaias crossed the last chunk of warm water on his way to the U.S. mainland.

Still, on this part of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina that has been affected to varying degrees by seven tropical storms or hurricanes since 2014, residents did not panic.

"There is going to be a lot of wind and high tide," said Mike Fuller, who has lived along the coast for more than a decade.

As the storm approached shoreline, a gauge on a pier in Myrtle Beach recorded its third highest water level since its inception in 1976. Only Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 pushed more saltwater toward inside.

Oceanfront streets throughout the area were flooded when the sea ended nearly 10 feet (3 meters) above low tide.

On the south coast of North Carolina, strong winds from Isaias inner core knocked down trees and power lines, blocking roads. No major damage was initially reported.

Stores and restaurants seemed quieter than usual during the Monday summer in North Myrtle Beach, but the locals blamed COVID-19 more than Isaias. No business was rolling up their windows, although some moved outside of the furniture inside.

Wayne Stanley and his family came to town over the weekend from Julian, North Carolina. He has never experienced a hurricane, but said he also did not consider canceling his family's week-long vacation.

"I was pretty scared to start," Stanley said Monday. "So we thought maybe it wouldn't be that bad."

Charleston, South Carolina officials, who frequently flooded, handed out sandbags, and opened parking lots so that residents of the lower peninsula could keep their cars on the ground. Meteorologists had previously warned of possible major floods, but the storm passed faster than expected and only a dozen streets were flooded.

Higher up the coast toward North Carolina, the hurricane center predicted storm surges of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) as Isaias moves toward the coast.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned residents Monday that the storm could be dangerous regardless of its strength. He urged evacuees to resort to shelters as a last resort, citing the risks of coronavirus and the need to operate shelters at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

"Whether it's labeled a tropical storm or a hurricane, you need to take this storm seriously and make sure your family is ready," Cooper said.

Ferry operators completed evacuations from Ocracoke Island on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday, moving more than 3,500 people and 1,700 vehicles off the island over four days. Island officials took no risk after being beaten less than a year ago by Hurricane Dorian. Evacuation orders have also been issued for Hatteras Island north of Ocracoke.

Morgan Stewart said many evacuated residents had entered the store where he works in the inner Kinston community to buy tarps, batteries, flashlights and other supplies.

"You can tell they're concerned," said Stewart, who saw cars parked on higher ground over the weekend as he secured his boat at a marina.

Since his formation last week, Isaias has been hit by rival forces trying to kill and strengthen him, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

"Of all the places he could be, he found the warmest water he could," fueling storm development, McNoldy said. "And yet he is struggling."

This is because dry air continued to advance toward the storm at low and medium levels, drowning storms.

Isaias's passage near Florida over the weekend was particularly unpleasant for authorities already dealing with the growing cases of coronavirus. The storm brought heavy rain and flooding to the state, forcing authorities to close virus test sites outdoors, as well as beaches and parks. Officials put signs on the palm trees to keep them from flying.

About 150 people had to wear masks while taking refuge in Palm Beach County, which had a voluntary evacuation order for people living in homes that cannot withstand dangerous winds, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda .