From Sally and Fred to Gaston and Humberto, the designated names for the Atlantic hurricane seasons of the 2020s to 2025 range from the familiar to the less common.
If you've ever wondered how tropical systems get their names, you're not alone: While the answer to why a hurricane is given a certain name is fairly simple, the story behind the name of storms is far from being so. .
The word "hurricane" itself comes from the indigenous Caribbean word Taino hurakán, which means evil wind spirits. These indigenous peoples of Cuba, Jamaica, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico were among the first to record that they frequently experience the wrath of what Mother Nature could serve in the hurricane-prone Caribbean Sea.
A timeline for naming hurricanes
Pre 1900
- Hurricanes were commonly named for the Saints' Day on which they occurred.
Second World War
- Meteorologists in the Navy and Air Force began naming tropical systems as girlfriends and wives as an easy method of tracking multiple storms.
1953
- The names, originally female only, were officially used by the United States Meteorological Office. The female-only naming structure was likely a by-product of the often familiar names of Air Force and Navy personnel from the previous decade. The practice of publicly naming hurricanes has been credited with an increased awareness of hurricanes.
1979
- The names of the men were entered into the list of storms in the Atlantic Ocean, in alphabetical order, excluding names that begin with the letters Q, U, X, Y or Z. The list now alternates gender names.
In the event that a season is exceptionally busy and there are more than 21 named storms in a season, the Greek alphabet will be used. The last season to use the Greek alphabet was the 2005 hurricane season, the busiest season to date.
Fast forward to today and the reason we have names like Gaston, Humberto, and Fred is because these names in French, Spanish, and English represent the most widely used languages in the Atlantic basin.
In the Western North Pacific Basin and the Northern Indian Ocean Basin, the countries of the region provide one name each per season, which are used alphabetically.
There are exactly six name lists in the Atlantic system, and each list is used in rotation every six years. Of course, if it's devastating enough, the name of the storm is removed and replaced with another name that begins with the identical letter. Isaias replaces Ike, who retired in 2008.