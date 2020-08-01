hurricane names have a fascinating and controversial history





From Sally and Fred to Gaston and Humberto, the designated names for the Atlantic hurricane seasons of the 2020s to 2025 range from the familiar to the less common.

If you've ever wondered how tropical systems get their names, you're not alone: ​​While the answer to why a hurricane is given a certain name is fairly simple, the story behind the name of storms is far from being so. .

In fact, according to travel journal Atlas Obscura, the unofficial name for tropical systems dates back to the 1850s, before any weather agency, and was riddled with racism, sexism, and revenge.

The word "hurricane" itself comes from the indigenous Caribbean word Taino hurakán, which means evil wind spirits. These indigenous peoples of Cuba, Jamaica, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico were among the first to record that they frequently experience the wrath of what Mother Nature could serve in the hurricane-prone Caribbean Sea.