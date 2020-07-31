Hurricane Season 2020: How Cities Prepare Along the US Coast During a Pandemic

As the hurricane season officially begins on Monday, Florida and other states along the Atlantic coast face daunting reality, and are rewriting almost every aspect of their storm preparedness.

"The biggest challenge we face is that when the evacuation order comes, people don't leave," said Frank Rollason, director of Emergency Management in Miami-Dade County. "They will think that it is better to take risks at home than in groups of people who may be Covid positive. If they are ordered to evacuate, they are safer in an evacuation center than at home in an evacuation zone."

By all indications, it will be a very busy hurricane season. Two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, were already recorded this month even before the season officially began.

Under normal circumstances, the decision to evacuate when a storm is coming is quite difficult. Emergency officials have to weigh the risks of letting people stay home instead of urging the hordes to head to a shelter.

This year, officials know that the coronavirus is a major concern, and have added more shelters, additional space and other measures to reassure evacuees.

"Those who go to shelters will have their temperature taken and will have to answer questions about whether they have had contact with someone who has coronavirus or if they have had symptoms," Rollason said.

In shelters, officials will ensure that people are dispersed. Some will stay in complexes such as schools or low occupancy hotels. The county has made arrangements with schools for the classes to be thoroughly cleaned and furniture removed to provide more space, he said.

"Families who have been exposed to Covid-19 will be separated from each other and placed in a classroom as a unit," Rollason said.

Hundreds of hotels will house evacuees

The state has also signed up 200 hotels to give counties options for vulnerable people like seniors, people with underlying conditions, or people with coronaviruses, said Jared Moskowitz, Florida's director of emergency management.

"I need people to have confidence that if they live in an evacuation zone and are under mandatory evacuation. And there is a threat of a hurricane … they have the confidence to leave and get out of danger. We can mitigate the effects of Covid-19. We cannot mitigate the effects of a hurricane, "he said.

For those taking refuge in places other than hotels, cribs will be further apart and hand sanitizing stations will be placed everywhere. Meals will be brought to families rather than self-service, and tests will be done twice a day for symptoms, said Trevor Riggen, senior vice president of disaster cycle services at the American Red Cross.

Florida ordered nursing homes and assisted living facilities to install generators after a dozen people died when Hurricane Irma stopped operating in a nursing home in 2017. Nursing homes in areas at risk of flooding will work with the state to move residents to facilities outside Storm Road, where social distancing will also be considered, authorities said.

Getting supplies is also a concern

The coronavirus has depleted resources, leaving small towns to fight larger cities over coveted personal protective equipment. The items are not only for hospitals but also for volunteers.

"Are they going to show up if there isn't enough PPE for everyone? We really can't depend on people bringing theirs," said Colin Wellenkamp, ​​executive director of the Mississippi River Towns and Villages Initiative.

Personal protective equipment is also crucial to ensure that the virus does not spread in areas that are already at risk during hurricane season.

In Florida, the director of Emergency Management said they created a special arsenal for the hurricane season by buying PPE and storing it in a warehouse. The goal is to make sure 10 million masks are available during the hurricane season, Moskowitz said.

Federal officials have also urged people to make their own preparations. Those evacuating should bring items such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials, and facial covers.

"Make sure everyone in your home knows and understands your hurricane plan," says the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Have enough food, water, and other supplies for each member of your family to last at least 72 hours. Consider what unique needs your family might have, such as pet or senior supplies and prescription medications."

Volunteer shortages expected this year

The Red Cross will provide a large amount of aid in the shelters, authorities say. More than 90% of the Red Cross workforce is voluntary, and the organization has been conducting weekly surveys to assess their readiness, Riggen said last month.

The availability and safety of volunteers is of particular concern in the small towns and cities that dot the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

For example, Clarksville, Missouri, one of those vulnerable cities on the Mississippi River, has about 500 residents. And one of its main streets is a few meters from the river.

With a permanent flood barrier out of financial reach, Clarksville officials work with FEMA, state and local officials along with volunteers from across the country to defend against floods by building an eight-foot rock wall with sandbags. .

But this year, it faces a shortage of volunteers due to the coronavirus. And even if they had enough, building a wall while keeping people six feet away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is unrealistic.

With the shortage of volunteers, local officials should explore other options beyond bringing people from abroad to help, said Craig Fugate, a former FEMA director who oversaw response to major disasters like Superstorm Sandy.

With the massive job loss due to the coronavirus, officials should look for paying residents in affected areas to help with the response, he said.

"Moving many volunteers may not be a smart idea, so I think communities should consider their current laid off employees as their emergency workforce," said Fugate. "There are a lot of people who just lost their jobs, and you can put them to work."