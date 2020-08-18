hurricane-season-could-break-more-records

(CNN) After a brief lull in activity, two new tropical systems are moving through the Atlantic, potentially adding to the record pace of the 2020 hurricane season.

Both systems are expected to develop into tropical depressions or storms later this week. Tropical storms Laura and Marco, the next names on the list for the year, would be the fastest 12th and 13th storms to form, smashing more records for most storms this early in the season.

Abnormally warm sea surface temperatures are helping provide fuel for the pace of tropical cyclone formations. An enhanced La Niña Watch was also issued, which could further strengthen hurricane activity.

We are still weeks away from peak of hurricane season

“What people need to realize is that we are still 23 days from the peak of hurricane season, and we are very much on a record pace,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.