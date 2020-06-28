Hurricane season: Industry warns pandemic could lead to longer power outages after a hurricane

"While we are committed to restoring power to customers as quickly as possible after a hurricane, I am not willing to sacrifice safety for speed," said Florida Power & Light Company President and CEO Eric Silagy on Friday. after the company concluded its two-week storm. preparation drill.

"The number one priority of every employee and contractor working to restore power is to return loved ones to their homes," he said. "This has always been at the center of our hurricane response and remains the heart of everything we do this hurricane season."

It means that everyone living in hurricane-prone communities must be ready to be without power any longer after a major hurricane. Just as important is adding hand sanitizer and face masks to a storm preparedness checklist, as well as checking with local emergency management officials for shelter changes and evacuation orders due to the coronavirus.

In a typical year, teams would set up large camps

When a major hurricane makes landfall, there will be power outages.

During a typical season, if a hurricane is forecast to make landfall, the potentially affected company would immediately begin evaluating the number of crews needed to recover power quickly.

Asking for help from partner utilities across the country is known as "mutual assistance." And it is a hallmark of the industry.

But because of the way critical operations of labor and equipment unfold, standard procedures would almost certainly collide with social distancing and travel guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Once assistance is secured, out-of-state or associated utilities often set up camps at preparedness sites, which are like miniature cities of hundreds or thousands of people near what will be the most affected areas. Materials, bucket trucks, food, lodging and showers for the crew are basic elements of the sites.

The objective is to ensure that crews are as close as possible to the worst damage, ensuring a minimum response time. That eventually leads to a quick restoration after the hurricane.

Once the storm system has passed and it is safe for crews to work, line workers hit the ground to restore power. Their goal is to reconnect as many customers in the shortest possible time, working first on power plants and on major power lines, along with the main lines that supply electricity to critical facilities such as hospitals, supermarkets, and gas stations. firefighters. Then they focus on communities until all customers are online again.

This year it will look different

However, during the pandemic, the system will look different. Large staging sites will be decentralized, and there will be a more dispersed workforce in the field, according to a resource guide drawn up by the Electrical Subsector Coordinating Council, a CEO-led group that connects industry and the federal government.

Instead of a massive staging site for line workers, it will be divided into a myriad of "micro staging sites" in one area, the guide states. The teams at each site will work as autonomous modules with limited movement. This will limit potential exposure to the virus for critical workers and allow them to maintain social distancing guidelines and daily health screenings.

But the new logistics could mean it will take longer to restore power.

Additionally, the recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the country could limit the number of out-of-state power teams willing to send aid due to new travel restrictions or health guidelines emerging along the way.

Florida Power & Light Company may not be able to muster a restoration workforce as large as in previous major hurricanes, it said in its hurricane season start press release. That may mean it would take longer to restore power after a hurricane like Irma in 2017, when the company spent 10 days restoring power to 4.4 million affected customers with a workforce of 27,000, he warned.

Each storm is different and brings its own set of dangers. For example, a slow moving tropical storm can sometimes cause more damage than a fast moving category 1 hurricane.

So, too, energy restoration efforts often differ

Tropical storm Christopher made landfall on June 7 in southeast Louisiana, and restoration delays were minimal. But Christopher was not a giant Category 5 hurricane, so it would take tens of thousands of crews to restart the power grid.

Experts from around the world agree that this season is forecast to be extremely active. Four named storms have already formed this year, and NOAA predicts 13 to 19 named storms. Three to six of them are forecast to be major Category 3, 4, or 5 hurricanes. And Colorado State University researchers predict a 70% chance that a major hurricane will hit the US coast. season.