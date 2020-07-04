Husband cheating? 10 technological clues to find evidence

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/1862/1048/couple-in -bed.jpg? ve = 1 & tl = 1? ve = 1 & tl = 1 "alt =" Is your spouse cheating on you? Kim Komando can help you discover the truth.

Years of marriage will hone a spouse's instincts, and we often know when something seems funny. Smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart technology absorb adulterous evidence like a sponge. Once suspicions are aroused, a digital trail could contain many clues about possible damage.

When looking for evidence of a cheat, partners can dig up a lot by looking at what or who a person is searching for on the web and social media. On Facebook, you can see every person someone has searched for if they know the secret.

Touch or click here to view steps to view (and delete) a person's search history on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and commonly used browsers.

Let me be clear: The best thing you can do is have a frank and honest conversation with your spouse about your marriage. Couples therapy can work wonders, and during this pandemic, virtual visits are likely covered by your health insurance. It is also a good idea to also consult with an attorney to make sure you do not violate any federal or state law.

1. Secret messages hidden in audio or photo files

It is easy to embed an image in a secret audio or image file. You think it's a familiar song or a landscape shot, but a steaming pose could be hidden behind the notes and trees.

Tools like OurSecret or QuickStego make this point-and-click work for the casual cheat. The snooper does not generally suspect anything unusual. The files appear to be ordinary. You must know a special key or code to unlock the files.

If your spouse suddenly becomes interested in music or photography, this could be a clue.

2. Special online documents

The most dangerous habit for cheats is sending photos and videos. These means can bring things to life, but they are vivid evidence of an adventure. Such materials can be used as evidence in divorce proceedings, especially if a betrayed husband or wife can save or download copies.

Cheats have been known to create online Google documents or Microsoft 365 files that look innocent until they are opened. The file name can be, for example, "Third Quarter Goals." When the file is opened, the first page appears to be a corporate speech.

But scrolling down reveals the true purpose of the file. That is, the online document is a clandestine way to share notes, photos and videos with another person.

3. Verify cloud services

3. Verify cloud services

To keep images and videos hidden, cheats can also use a particular cloud service. For example, Keepsafe Photo Vault is designed to store these media files and prevent others from accessing them. Many customers use Keepsafe for work or personal reasons, but if you notice that your spouse has a Keepsafe account and can't understand why, you may have something.

Two similar services are Vault and Hide It Pro, which were created to store photos and videos and protect them with a PIN. They also work similarly to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and Apple's iCloud, but security is their top priority.

Be sure to think outside the cloud box online. Check Amazon Prime because this service also gives you a place to store your photos.

Be sure to think outside the cloud box online. Check Amazon Prime because this service also gives you a place to store your photos.

4. A hidden or locked phone

Many people take their phones away from others to protect their privacy. However, most of us do not hide our phones from our spouses. This gesture is subtle, but may suggest illicit text conversations. Cheats often protect their phones; they do not share their passwords and even change their passwords to keep the content of their phones secret.

Push notifications are a nightmare for cheating spouses, as they can show snippets of conversation (from text messages, emails, etc.) that could incriminate both parties. Detecting a suspicious push notification, or even noticing the sudden absence of them, can be suggestive.

Alternatively, did your spouse suddenly buy a privacy screen for your phone ? This makes the screen of a smartphone only visible to the person directly in front of the screen. It could be a red flag.

5. A second phone and SIM card

An easy way to keep two romantic lives separate is to buy two separate phones. That way, the cheater is not confused and sends a text message to the wrong person by mistake. The existence of this second phone is also a responsibility, even if it is described as a "work" or "emergency" phone.

Another technique is to buy a separate SIM card, which can be changed from phones that have been "jailed". This is a lot of work and unlikely for most cheats, but if you find a SIM card out there, you can extract your data by inserting it into another phone.

Any new entry for people or companies with which you are not familiar could be misleading. Call the number and see who answers. It is a good idea to block your number.

Touch or click here to see 5 ways to block or hide your number when making a call.

6. Check phone locations

As we become more reliant on GPS, you may also want to take a look at your spouse's location history. For Google users, the "previous destinations" menu option in the navigation system can chronicle your spouse's movements; For Android users, the Google Timeline feature (found in the Google Maps app or Google Maps online) works in a similar way.

If your spouse uses an iPhone, there is a place to make sure to search. Many people don't even know that this tracking treasure exists.

You can find the frequent locations of an iPhone user at Configurations, Privacy, Location services, System services and so Significant places. It takes a lot of effort to consistently disable or remove these types of settings, so if they don't do any good, you're likely to find something.

You may want to disable this feature on your own phone if this practice scares you. Touch or click here to see the steps on how to do it.

7. Find your phones

Many popular devices use some form of location technology, and it is often easier to activate the service than to deactivate it. If your spouse uses an Apple device connected to a family account and has enabled location sharing, you can locate their device by logging into iCloud.com and clicking Find My iPhone, or using the Find My Friends app.

If your spouse uses an Android phone and is logged into Google on a shared computer, you can type "Find My Phone" in the search bar and the location of the phone will be provided. Other services like Life 360 ​​offer similar tracking.

8. Search each letter of the alphabet

Cheats would have to be stupid enough not to delete search histories in their browsers. If they regularly go to dating sites, especially hookup services like Ashley Madison and AdultFriendFinder, they'll probably think about covering their tracks, unless they like flirting with disaster as much as they do with weird attractions.

Autocomplete is more difficult to remember. Search engines like Google do a remarkable job of guessing your search parameters, based on everything you've searched for before.

If you share a computer with a suspicious spouse, you may intend to type "Megalodon" and the words "Megan Granger's home phone number" flash across the field instead. Take this a few steps further. Start writing each letter of the alphabet and see what appears.

9. Check battery usage

9. Check battery usage

Cheats often use a phone because it is easy to hide and is always within reach. You can learn a lot about a person by looking at the screen time and battery usage of their phone.

On an iPhone, open Configurations, Screen time and so, See all activity. You will see which apps were used and for how long.

On Android, open Configurations, Device careand Battery. Among the statistics, you will see a list of the applications used, the time used and the total battery usage in percentages.

10. Go to the trash

Deleted digital items generally never disappear forever. A computer's trash or recycle bin holds items until the trash is emptied. Cloud services, such as DropBox, allow you to restore items from the trash.

Deleted emails accumulate in the trash until it is emptied. Voice messages on an iPhone are deleted but can be recovered. Applications removed from a phone can also be restored. If you are using operator services, voicemails may be available on your site.

What questions about the digital lifestyle do you have? Call Kim's national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can listen or see The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, TV or computer. Or tap or click here to watch Kim's free podcasts.

