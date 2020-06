This dog has a "hoarse" singing voice. Watch a 3-year-old dog named Kova howl alongside his owner in Denver, Colorado, as he plays "I 'You Yours" and Jason Mraz's "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers on acoustic guitar. "Kovu joins me when I sing, which is part of the husky breed," said Tate Hegstrom, 26. Howling shows a sense of belonging to the pack. It's his way of showing emotion. "

