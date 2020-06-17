Hydroxychloroquine: Brazil recommends unproven medications for pregnant women and children despite FDA ban







The press conference in Brasilia came hours after the FDA announced its decision, saying that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating Covid-19 based on the latest scientific evidence.

"The studies to which the FDA refers today cannot be used as examples for Brazil or for the rest of the world," said Mayra Pinheiro, an official at the Ministry of Health during the press conference.

"Our duty is to save lives with the only medicine that has shown that the clinical evidence works and that has shown good results in various circumstances in Brazil."

Hydroxychloroquine had been frequently touted by United States President Donald Trump, who claimed to have taken it himself as a preventative measure, despite scientists' pleas for studies to decide whether the treatment worked or not.

Subsequently, worldwide research questioned its effectiveness, and the FDA finally determined that the drugs do not meet "the legal criteria" for authorization of emergency use. But Pinheiro on Tuesday dismissed the studies cited by the FDA, alleging that "the quality of its methodology is terrible." He also said, without presenting any evidence, that the cases of coronavirus in Brazil had decreased since May 20, when the Ministry of Health approved new guidelines that allow the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for all patients with mild, moderate and Covid-19 drugs if both doctor and patient agree to drug use. The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics issued a guideline last month, recommending that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine be prescribed only to children during controlled clinical trials and with the consent of an adult. There is not enough data to show that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine are safe or efficient for children and teens, the group said. The World Health Organization is still reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine in its Solidarity Trial, a multi-country clinical study of Covid-19 treatment options. But a trial in the UK, called the Recovery Test, recently announced plans to stop using hydroxychloroquine in their study because "there is no evidence of benefit," according to the researchers. Brazil has suffered the second deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the world, while its populist leader Jair Bolsonaro has frequently downplayed the severity of Covid-19 and criticized blocking measures.

Reports provided by CNN's Jacqueline Howard.