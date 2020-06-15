Hydroxychloroquine: FDA revokes authorization of drug promoted by Trump







After reviewing the current available research on the drugs, the FDA determined that the drugs do not meet "the legal criteria" for authorization of emergency use, as they are unlikely to be effective in treating Covid-19 according to the Latest scientific evidence, the agency noted on its website on Monday.

"The FDA has concluded that, based on this new information and other information discussed in the accompanying memorandum, it is no longer reasonable to believe that the oral formulations of HCQ and CQ can be effective in treating COVID-19, nor is it reasonable to believe The known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risks, "FDA Chief Scientist Denise Hinton wrote Monday in a letter to Gary Disbrow of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

"Accordingly, the FDA revokes the EUA for the emergency use of HCQ and CQ to treat COVID-19," Hinton wrote in the letter, using abbreviations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. "As of the date of this letter, the oral formulations of HCQ and CQ are no longer authorized by the FDA to treat COVID-19."